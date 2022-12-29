ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff

MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police chase, Illinois crash; man wanted

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a man involved in a police chase that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road in Illinois on Friday, Dec 30. In a news release, police identified the man as 32-year-old Devin Dussault of Zion, Illinois....
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 22-23 | National News

Who was arrested over the last few days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were booked Dec. 22-23. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. To follow a specific court case go to: wcca.wicourts.gov and inmate.kenoshajs.org/NewWorld.InmateInquiry/kenosha/. Ryan Ronald...
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy