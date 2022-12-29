Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff
MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
wlip.com
Local News: Police Investigation Into Death Continues; High Speed Chases Lead to Arrests
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a woman at an assisted living facility. The 89 year old was found around 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street in Kenosha on December 19th. Police believe the death is due to weather exposure. The death remains...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha faced three mass shootings in 2022, leaving 4 dead and many wounded, in the same year
1The City of Kenosha faced three mass shootings in 2022, which left four people dead and multiple victims injured. The shootings were ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 1 in a list of the top local stories of 2022. According to The Gun Violence Archive, an independent non-profit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police chase, Illinois crash; man wanted
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a man involved in a police chase that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road in Illinois on Friday, Dec 30. In a news release, police identified the man as 32-year-old Devin Dussault of Zion, Illinois....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
17-year-old teen arrested for multiple armed robberies
A teenager is facing charges for multiple armed robberies in Humboldt Park. A 17-year-old was arrested just south of Augusta Boulevard for robbing a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and attempting to rob 46-year-old woman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
WISN
3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 22-23 | National News
Who was arrested over the last few days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were booked Dec. 22-23. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. To follow a specific court case go to: wcca.wicourts.gov and inmate.kenoshajs.org/NewWorld.InmateInquiry/kenosha/. Ryan Ronald...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
WISN
Vehicle involved in mail theft flees from police, crashes into transport van
MILWAUKEE — The driver of a vehicle fleeing from Wauwatosa police ignored a yield sign and hit a para-transport van at North 67th Street and West Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee, police said. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday. Wauwatosa police said an officer saw a suspicious...
ABC7 Chicago
3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
Freeway shooting: Deputies search for shell casings on I-94 at 68th
All westbound lanes of I-94 at 68th Street are back open after a reported freeway shooting closed lanes Wednesday morning.
Missouri man sentenced to federal prison in relation to 2020 Kenosha unrest
Michael Karmo was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms despite a prior felony conviction, after pleading guilty to that offense earlier this year.
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0