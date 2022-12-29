Read full article on original website
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
Dry macular degeneration takes longer to develop, but some who have it will lose vision
As many as 15 million people in the United States have some form of age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among people 50 and older. Nine out of 10 of them have the dry form, which affects vision but does so more slowly and usually less dramatically than the wet form. Macular degeneration usually starts as dry AMD, but 10% to 15% moves into wet.
myscience.org
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn
Scientists from the UNIGE and LMU show that the anti-tumour activity of the immune system - and the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies - depends on the time of day. The ability of tumours to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease. In previous studies, the team from the University of Geneva and the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich (LMU) had shown that the activation of the immune system is modulated according to the time of day, indicating a peak of efficiency early in the morning in humans. Today, the research team demonstrates that the rhythmicity of the immune system - and in particular that of dendritic cells, its key sentinels - has a hitherto unsuspected impact on tumour growth, as well as on the effectiveness of immunotherapeutic treatments. These results, published in the journal Nature, indicate that simply changing the time of administration of a treatment could tremendously enhance its effectiveness.
Medical News Today
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial
A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
studyfinds.org
Enzyme that fights off viruses could also fuel deadly cancer mutations
NEW YORK — A protein that protects the body against retroviruses like HIV is actually a double-edged sword, biologists warn. A recent cell study found the APOBEC3G enzyme can also increase the risk that cancer evolves. The enzyme is thought to help with cancer formation by increasing the number of mutations in tumor cells. The mutations allow for the genetic diversity of bladder tumors that make them more difficult to destroy.
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
psychologytoday.com
Genomics and AI Spot Genetic Marker for Autism
Scientific studies to date suggest that autism tends to run in families, and that it develops due to genetic and environmental factors. Recently a team of researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered a genetic mutation associated with nonverbal types of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using a novel method and artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. Their study will be published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal HGG Advances.
Being immunocompromised isolated them during COVID. This website is helping
COVID Meetups has amassed almost 7,000 members across 63 countries.
Ars Technica
Is that shrunken head really human? Combining imaging methods yields clues
There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2020, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: Sophisticated imaging methods can be used to authenticate whether the shrunken heads (tsantsas) in museum collections are genuine.
MedicalXpress
Factors identified for hearing loss in newborns with congenital cytomegalovirus
Independent risk factors for congenital hearing loss have been identified in newborns with congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infection, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Elise De Cuyper, M.D., from Ghent University in Belgium, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study of newborns with cCMV...
