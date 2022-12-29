Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
Related
Georgia Football Players Use NIL Money for Good
Ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, several Georgia football players used NIL deals to make the holiday season a little brighter for deserving children. Offensive lineman Micah Morris began the trend when he used his NIL money to take families from...
Goldberg narrates Georgia football College Football Playoff hype trailer
ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Dawgs released their 12th game trailer of the season. As the No. 1 Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 4 Ohio State, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 73-second feature titled 'Sixty Minutes,' narrated by former Dawgs' defensive lineman and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg. Watch the video below.
247Sports
Five-star safety Joenel Aguero eager for Georgia arrival, semifinal vs. Ohio State
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The nation's No. 2 safety and Georgia signee Joenel Aguero, a five-star prospect, is eager to watch Saturday's college football playoff semifinal featuring the Bulldogs and Ohio State, and his eyes will be on more part in particular. It goes without saying the Danvers (Mass.)...
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee tops Clemson in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Looking for discussion on a big win for Tennessee football on a big stage?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Ben McKee and Patrick Brown gathered in South Florida to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 win over seventh-ranked Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Everything Josh Heupel said about Vols' Orange Bowl win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel had to say about the big win, Joe Milton's performance and much more.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
QB Milton named Orange Bowl MVP after leading Vols to win over Clemson
Despite opening last season as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, Joe Milton III has spent most of the past two years watching from the sideline. An injury last year opened the door for Hendon Hooker to establish himself as the Vols’ starter, and Milton has mostly served as Hooker’s backup since then while waiting for another opportunity to play.
Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee
FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
Postgame Huddle: Vols cap magical season with Orange Bowl win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. GoVols247's Patrick Brown and Ben McKee reacted live on the field of Hard Rock Stadium following the big win to Joe Milton's big performance, the defense stepping up and much more.
Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Postgame Huddle: GoVols247 reacts to Tennessee's Orange Bowl win against Clemson
Tennessee ended its 2022 season in style by beating Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Vols rode a gritty defensive performance and quarterback Joe Milton III was the MVP with 251 yards and tï¿½
Postgame Takeaways: NC State at Clemson MBB 2022-23
Back on the floor for the first time in over a week, NC State sputtered offensively as it fell at Clemson, 78-64. NC State shot 30.9 percent from the floor (35.1 2P%), while scoring a paltry 0.91 points per possession. Fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson (9-of-13 FGA) scored a game-high 31...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
scoreatl.com
Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday
The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
Day One Georgia Practice Observations
Georgia took the field on Wednesday afternoon, and media was allowed inside for the first time during the CFP season. Here are our initial thoughts on the practice window.
John Cole’s Georgia: Dropped ball
The post John Cole’s Georgia: Dropped ball appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0