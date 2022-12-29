ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Front Office Sports

Georgia Football Players Use NIL Money for Good

Ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, several Georgia football players used NIL deals to make the holiday season a little brighter for deserving children. Offensive lineman Micah Morris began the trend when he used his NIL money to take families from...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Goldberg narrates Georgia football College Football Playoff hype trailer

ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Dawgs released their 12th game trailer of the season. As the No. 1 Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 4 Ohio State, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 73-second feature titled 'Sixty Minutes,' narrated by former Dawgs' defensive lineman and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg. Watch the video below.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee tops Clemson in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Looking for discussion on a big win for Tennessee football on a big stage?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Ben McKee and Patrick Brown gathered in South Florida to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 win over seventh-ranked Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said about Vols' Orange Bowl win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel had to say about the big win, Joe Milton's performance and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

QB Milton named Orange Bowl MVP after leading Vols to win over Clemson

Despite opening last season as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, Joe Milton III has spent most of the past two years watching from the sideline. An injury last year opened the door for Hendon Hooker to establish himself as the Vols’ starter, and Milton has mostly served as Hooker’s backup since then while waiting for another opportunity to play.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee

FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Postgame Huddle: Vols cap magical season with Orange Bowl win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. GoVols247's Patrick Brown and Ben McKee reacted live on the field of Hard Rock Stadium following the big win to Joe Milton's big performance, the defense stepping up and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
11Alive

Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Postgame Takeaways: NC State at Clemson MBB 2022-23

Back on the floor for the first time in over a week, NC State sputtered offensively as it fell at Clemson, 78-64. NC State shot 30.9 percent from the floor (35.1 2P%), while scoring a paltry 0.91 points per possession. Fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson (9-of-13 FGA) scored a game-high 31...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
scoreatl.com

Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday

The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

