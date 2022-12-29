ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown at DePaul odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 1 day ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-8, 0-2 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (6-7, 0-2) meet Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Georgetown vs. DePaul odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Hoyas have dropped 3 straight outings, including an 84-73 loss at UConn last time out on Dec. 20 in which they covered as 21.5-point underdogs. Georgetown has allowed 83 or more points in 3 in a row, cashing the Over in each outing.

The Blue Demons are also on a 3-game slide, covering last time out at most shops in an 80-65 loss at Creighton. DePaul’s defense has struggled mightily, allowing 75.5 PPG, while yielding a 44.7% field-goal percentage and 34.4% 3-point percentage.

Georgetown at DePaul odds

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board (OTB)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgetown +4.5 (-120) | DePaul -4.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 153.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Georgetown at DePaul picks and predictions

Prediction

DePaul 77, Georgetown 72

Not available at the time of publishing.

DEPAUL -4.5 (+100) is worth playing in this potentially close game between 2 teams in the basement of the Big East Conference at 0-2.

The lean is to the Blue Demons, as they’re 7-2 ATS in the last 9 games against losing teams. In addition, the favorite has covered each of the last 7 in this series, with the home team going 5-2 ATS in the previous 7 meetings.

UNDER 153.5 (-110) is the lean, but tread lightly.

The Over is 5-1 in the last 6 games for Georgetown, although the Under is 8-2 in the last 10 games for the Hoyas against teams with a losing overall mark.

The Over is also 18-6 in the last 24 home games for DePaul, but the Under is 3-1-1 in the previous 5 games overall.

