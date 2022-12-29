Northern Colorado at Weber State odds, picks and predictions

The Northern Colorado Bears (5-7, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Weber State Wildcats (5-8, 0-0) meet Thursday at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Northern Colorado vs. Weber State odds and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bears showed signs of life last time out on Dec. 20 but they still lost 67-65 against the visiting Air Force Falcons. Northern Colorado has dropped 2 in a row after a solid 2-game win streak over Cal State-Northridge and Colorado State. It is 3-1 ATS across the past 4 games overall.

The Wildcats had a 3-game win streak snapped at BYU last time out on Dec. 22, losing 63-57 as 13.5-point underdogs. However, Weber State covered for the 3rd consecutive game after opening 1-7 ATS in the first 8 games with a spread. The Under is 4-1 in the previous 5 games overall.

Northern Colorado at Weber State odds

Lines last updated at 7:53 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board (OTB)

: Off the board (OTB) Against the spread (ATS) : Northern Colorado +3.5 (-105) | Weber State -3.5 (-115)

: Northern Colorado +3.5 (-105) | Weber State -3.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Northern Colorado at Weber State picks and predictions

Prediction

Northern Colorado 75, Weber State 70

There was no moneyline available at the time of publishing.

PASS.

NORTHERN COLORADO +3.5 (-105) has been pesky lately, and it is worth playing lightly in this Big Sky Conference opener. NorCo has covered 3 of the past 4 games overall while going 5-2 ATS across the past 7 outings.

The Bears are also a tremendous 40-19-1 ATS in the past 60 road games while going 4-1 ATS in the past 5 against losing teams.

The Wildcats are 6-17 ATS in the past 23 games overall while going just 3-12 ATS in the past 15 games at home.

OVER 142.5 (-115) is the lean — but play a half-unit at most.

The Over is 7-3 in NorCo’s past 10 games overall while going 4-1 in the past 5 games on the road.

While Weber State has cashed in 4 of the past 5 games overall, and 5 of the past 7 at home, the Over cashed in each of these teams’ 2 meetings last season.

