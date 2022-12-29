Read full article on original website
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
The Wheel at ICON Park closed for maintenance after losing power with dozens on ride
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando is closed for maintenance after the ride lost power Saturday evening while dozens of guests were on it, according to the park's website. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the iconic Ferris wheel – also known as...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
You Might Rethink Staying at a Disney World Hotel After You See This House!
Disney World hotels have some great theming to keep us immersed in the Disney parks while we’re on vacation. But what if you could buy a Disney-themed vacation home in Disney’s backyard?. According to Orlando Business Journal, Park Square’s Parasido Grande community will soon be opening and the...
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
Hundreds of protesters, supporters show up for 'A Drag Queen Christmas'
Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. People protesting said their concern is that people of all ages could attend the show.
Happy New Year! AdventHealth welcomes first baby born in 2023
AdventHealth has delivered its first baby of the new year. We are happy to welcome baby boy Shabinsky Guerrier, the Central Florida hospital system’s first baby of 2023. Mom Kettia Maxi and dad Jean Guerrier from Orlando, Florida, celebrated the new year by welcoming their newborn who weighs 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando.
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters
As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
Downtown Orlando block party prepares for New Year’s Eve festivities
ORLANDO, Fla. — We are hours away from 2023. Orlando bars are gearing up for big crowds and a busy New Year’s Eve as people pack downtown. In Thornton Park, a street party will start in a couple of hours. 6,500 people are expected to attend the block...
Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups
ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Man allegedly beats roommate's raccoon • Man takes FL officer's taser • FL business partners kill each other
A Florida man allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon, a man grabbed a Marion County deputy's taser during a struggle, two Kissimmee business partners shoot and kill each other over an ongoing business dispute, Florida man is accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested, and a Florida bartender receives a special award following a shooting. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Disney sues Kissimmee online businesses accused of selling unauthorized products
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A lawsuit has been filed against Kissimmee businesses by Disney Enterprises and Lucasfilm Ltd. Court documents said the lawsuit was filed to "combat infringement of their intellectual property rights." An online business, "The Secret Disney Group," which officials said was rebranded as "Sparkling Dreams," and...
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
Pods clear, 62 people evacuate from The Wheel at ICON Park after loss of power
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update 10:48 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue said all the pods are now empty and the units have been cleared. Rescue climbers are on duty to assist as needed. 62 people have been evacuated from the Wheel at ICON Park. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues.
17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
