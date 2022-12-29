ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Happy New Year! AdventHealth welcomes first baby born in 2023

AdventHealth has delivered its first baby of the new year. We are happy to welcome baby boy Shabinsky Guerrier, the Central Florida hospital system’s first baby of 2023. Mom Kettia Maxi and dad Jean Guerrier from Orlando, Florida, celebrated the new year by welcoming their newborn who weighs 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters

As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups

ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag

Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man allegedly beats roommate's raccoon • Man takes FL officer's taser • FL business partners kill each other

A Florida man allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon, a man grabbed a Marion County deputy's taser during a struggle, two Kissimmee business partners shoot and kill each other over an ongoing business dispute, Florida man is accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested, and a Florida bartender receives a special award following a shooting. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL

