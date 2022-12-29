ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GepzR_0jxYyOmh00

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) and the Indiana Pacers (18-17) meet Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers suffered a 125-117 loss as 2.5-point favorites against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Monday, its 2nd straight loss. It’s the 1st time Cleveland has lost consecutive games since a 5-game losing streak Nov. 7-16. The Over has cashed in 4 straight outings.

The Pacers (+1.5) picked up a 129-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. It is looking to avenge a 118-112 loss in Cleveland on Dec. 16, although Indiana did cover as an 8-point underdog as the Over cashed.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Cavaliers at Pacers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:59 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Cavaliers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Pacers +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers -5.5 (-112) | Pacers +5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Cavaliers at Pacers key injuries

Cavaliers

  • C Robin Lopez (illness) questionable

Pacers

  • G Tyrese Haliburton (knee) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Cavaliers at Pacers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 113, Pacers 110

The Cavaliers (-220) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s quite expensive for a team which is coming off consecutive home losses.

AVOID, and look to the spread instead in this potentially close game.

The PACERS +5.5 (-108) is a solid play on their home floor.

The Cavaliers -5.5 (-112) have the better record overall, but it is struggling against the number lately. Cleveland is just 1-8-1 ATS in its last 10 road games, while cashing in just 2 of the previous 10 road games against teams with a winning home record.

The Pacers have covered 5 of the last 7 games overall, while going 5-2 ATS in the last 7 against winning teams, too.

UNDER 223.5 (-108) is lean, ever so slightly, so go with a half-unit wager at best.

While the Cavs have cashed the Over in 4 in a row, the Under is 4-1 in the last 5 road games. The Under is also 9-3 in the last 12 trips to Indianapolis.

The Under is 4-1 in the last 5 games overall, while going 5-2-1 in the last 8 games playing on a day of rest.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans on Twitter react to LeBron James' big birthday performance

Did LeBron James really turn 38 years of age on Friday, Dec. 30? It didn’t seem like it from the way he played that night versus the Atlanta Hawks. He exploded for 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting, 10 rebounds, nine assists and a blocked shot as the Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed win, 130-121. They had lost five or their last six coming into Friday, and they need to find a way to generate some sustained momentum with Anthony Davis sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong, MVP-esque response to OT loss vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been one of the hardest workers in the entire NBA. Antetokounmpo did not become the player he is today without putting in a lot of effort into honing his talent and polishing his skills. This has allowed him to become more than the sum of his physical gifts. However, Antetokounmpo still knows that the improvement grind never stops following the Bucks’ overtime loss to the DeMar DeRozan, who had 42 points on the night, and the Chicago Bulls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing

Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy