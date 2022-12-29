Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13) and the Indiana Pacers (18-17) meet Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers suffered a 125-117 loss as 2.5-point favorites against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Monday, its 2nd straight loss. It’s the 1st time Cleveland has lost consecutive games since a 5-game losing streak Nov. 7-16. The Over has cashed in 4 straight outings.

The Pacers (+1.5) picked up a 129-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. It is looking to avenge a 118-112 loss in Cleveland on Dec. 16, although Indiana did cover as an 8-point underdog as the Over cashed.

Cavaliers at Pacers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Moneyline (ML) : Cavaliers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Pacers +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

: Cavaliers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Pacers +190 (bet $100 to win $190) Against the spread (ATS) : Cavaliers -5.5 (-112) | Pacers +5.5 (-108)

: Cavaliers -5.5 (-112) | Pacers +5.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Cavaliers at Pacers key injuries

Cavaliers

C Robin Lopez (illness) questionable

Pacers

G Tyrese Haliburton (knee) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Cavaliers at Pacers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 113, Pacers 110

The Cavaliers (-220) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s quite expensive for a team which is coming off consecutive home losses.

AVOID, and look to the spread instead in this potentially close game.

The PACERS +5.5 (-108) is a solid play on their home floor.

The Cavaliers -5.5 (-112) have the better record overall, but it is struggling against the number lately. Cleveland is just 1-8-1 ATS in its last 10 road games, while cashing in just 2 of the previous 10 road games against teams with a winning home record.

The Pacers have covered 5 of the last 7 games overall, while going 5-2 ATS in the last 7 against winning teams, too.

UNDER 223.5 (-108) is lean, ever so slightly, so go with a half-unit wager at best.

While the Cavs have cashed the Over in 4 in a row, the Under is 4-1 in the last 5 road games. The Under is also 9-3 in the last 12 trips to Indianapolis.

The Under is 4-1 in the last 5 games overall, while going 5-2-1 in the last 8 games playing on a day of rest.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.