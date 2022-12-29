ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City at Denver odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 1 day ago
The Kansas City Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) and the Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1) meet Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kansas City vs. Denver odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Kangaroos of UMKC picked up an impressive 62-45 win in the Summit League opener on Dec. 21 against South Dakota State as a 1-point ‘dog at home. Still, UMKC is 2-5 SU in the last 7 games, while also going 2-5 ATS during the span.

The Pioneers of Denver stepped out of conference in their last game on Dec. 21 and suffered a 57-52 loss at Oregon State, although it did grab a cover as 8.5-point underdogs. Previously, Denver (-1.5) lost 83-66 at Omaha on Dec. 19 in the Summit opener. Denver is an impressive 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10 games overall.

Kansas City at Denver odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board (OTB)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kansas City +2.5 (-105) | Denver -2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Kansas City at Denver picks and predictions

Prediction

Denver 70, Kansas City 66

Not available at the time of publishing.

DENVER -2.5 (-115) has cashed in 5 of the last 6 games overall, and it is an impressive 8-3 ATS in the last 11 games against teams which have a losing overall record.

Kansas City +2.5 (-105) covered last time out, and it is 9-3 ATS in the last 12 games on the road. But UMKC is just 2-5 ATS in the last 7 games overall.

OVER 135.5 (-110) is the lean, but go lightly.

The Over is 14-6 in the last 20 games overall for the Kangaroos against teams with a winning percentage over .600.

The Over is an impressive 27-11 in the last 38 games at home for the Pioneers, while going 36-15 in the last 51 games overall.

Denver averages 75.9 points per game and UMKC is at 64.1 PPG so if the averages hold the Over will hit.

