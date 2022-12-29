ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6qZr_0jxYxsmw00

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) and the Boston Celtics (25-10) meet Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Clippers are 2-1 straight up/against the spread (ATS) in the first 3 games of a 5-game road trip. The Over has connected in each of L.A.’s previous 4 outings.

The Celtics look for revenge after the Clippers won 113-93 on Dec. 12 at Crypto.com Arena as a 4-point underdog as the Under (225.5) cashed.

The Celtics enter on a 3-game win and cover streak, scoring 121 or more points in each of the contests. The Over is 2-1 in that span.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Clippers at Celtics odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:23 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Clippers +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | Celtics -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Clippers +6.5 (-118) | Celtics -6.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Clippers at Celtics key injuries

Clippers

  • None

Celtics

  • None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Clippers at Celtics picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 121, Clippers 113

The Celtics (-230) will cost you over 2 times your potential return, and that’s quite risky for a standalone bet. Even in a multi-team parlay, there isn’t a lot of value here.

AVOID.

The CELTICS -6.5 (-102) are a strong play as the home side gets revenge after losing to the Clippers in their place earlier in the month.

While the Clippers are 8-2 ATS in the past 10 games overall and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 on the road, they’re just 3-9 ATS in the past 12 against teams with a winning percentage greater than .600.

The Celtics are 10-3 ATS in the past 13 games against winning teams. Boston has stacked covers lately, too, going 8-2 ATS in the past 10 games following a cover in its previous outing.

OVER 227.5 (-110) might be the best play on the board.

The Over has hit in 4 in a row for the Clippers while going a very impressive 11-1 in their past 12 games on the road. The Over is 6-2-1 in the past 9 games against teams with a winning overall mark, too.

The Over is 12-4 in the past 16 home games for the Celtics, and the Over is 6-2-1 in their past 9 games against teams with a winning record.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why can't you keep an NBA basketball that goes into the crowd?

We have all seen the delight of a fan at a Major League Baseball game when they catch a home run, a piece of sports history at times quite literally falling into their laps. Have you ever wondered why we never see that when the ball goes hurtling into the crowd during a Boston Celtics (or any NBA) game?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo

Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: The birthday man leads L.A. to victory

LeBron James turned 38 on Friday, and a couple of days ago, it caused him to muse about where he is in his career and the lack of help around him. The Los Angeles Lakers’ road trip continued on Friday with a game versus the Atlanta Hawks, and James played like a man who had just turned 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers upset with Sixers' defense, turnovers in loss to Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers have followed up an 8-game winning streak with a 2-game skid now following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. They played well offensively shooting 56%, but their defense let them down and they turned the ball over too many times. They allowed Pelicans guard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy