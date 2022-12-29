ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mike

Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Lavrov gives Ukraine ultimatum to surrender territory or ‘army to decide the issue’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Associated Press

US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy