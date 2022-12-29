Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that...

