NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
A brutal Russian paramilitary group active in Ukraine called for border intelligence on nearby NATO states: report
A Kremlin-linked paramilitary group asked for border intel on Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns about rogue actions in NATO states.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Russia says the West must recognize its control over land its forces are losing before any Ukraine peace talks
"President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Lavrov gives Ukraine ultimatum to surrender territory or ‘army to decide the issue’
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that...
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'
"We have to be concerned," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN, adding that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor."
Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022.
Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow protests to France over comments about attack on Russian official in Africa
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic.
Kazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war
ALMATY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is preparing to deport a Russian security officer who fled his country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine and hoped to find refuge in the West, his wife said on Thursday.
Russia’s Lavrov closes door on EU and turns to 'like-minded' allies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there will be no more joint projects between Moscow and the EU, saying it will turn to 'like-minded' allies instead.
US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
