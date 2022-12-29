Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
KPBS
National City mayor wants to finish what he started last decade
Ron Morrison spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s moving back into the National City mayor’s office. It’s an office he occupied from 2006 to 2018 but has belonged to Alejandra Sotelo-Solis since then. It’s safe to say that the two mayors don’t have the same taste in interior decorating.
'It's simple': Mayor Gloria's Street Preservation Ordinance proposal for San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
KPBS
Employees allege racism, sexism, abuse of taxpayer dollars at San Diego Workforce Partnership
In a scathing letter sent to the San Diego Workforce Partnership governing board, a dozen of the nonprofit’s staffers allege CEO Peter Callstrom routinely engaged in racist and sexist employment practices and has used taxpayer dollars as hush money to prevent former employees from speaking about his behavior. The...
KPBS
Q&A: Meet San Diego County's first chief geriatric officer
San Diego's senior population continues to grow. To help prepare for the challenges of aging and expand opportunities for older residents, San Diego County has appointed its first chief geriatric officer. Dr. Lindsey Yourman’s job is to make getting older in San Diego safer, healthier and a little easier.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
Rancho Bernardo woman celebrates 108th birthday
SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Bernardo woman is delighted to celebrate her 108th birthday - she shared a few tips for her longevity too. Ginny Bergmann celebrated her 108th birthday at The Remington Club, an assisted living facility in Rancho Bernardo. Bergmann was born in 1914 in New Jersey...
KPBS
Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county
Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
abc10.com
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, housing developers and business owners in California will no longer be required to include parking spots for residents and patrons if the project is located at least a half-mile from transit. Assembly Bill 2097: New Development Parking. Background:...
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
KPBS
Nonprofit CEO accused of harassment
Employees of San Diego Workforce Partnership are accusing their CEO of sexist and racist employment practices. Then, we bring you an update on the Ukrainian teen who lost his leg and received a prosthetic here in San Diego. Plus, KPBS Film critic Beth Accomando saw hundreds of films this year and compiled this list of her Top 10.
thediscoveriesof.com
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access
SAN DIEGO — At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
times-advocate.com
Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
Human remains discovered at possible Carlsbad homeless encampment
Officers searching for a shoplifting suspect ended up finding human remains instead, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
10 Best Casinos & Casino Hotels in San Diego County
Whether you and Lady Luck are already besties or you hope to be, San Diego has the perfect resort casino to scratch your gaming itch in style. From the luckiest casino to the best casino resort pool, it’s on this list. These casinos and casino hotels made my list...
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Comments / 0