Hartford, Wi – As of Wednesday, December 28, the City of Hartford is still looking for its first candidate in the 3rd District for Alderperson in 2023. There is currently one candidate, incumbent Jeff Turchi running in District 1, Dennis Regan, is running in District No. 2 and the incumbent in Dist. 2, Dennis Hegy has filed non-candidacy papers.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO