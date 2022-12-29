After months of back and forth between City leaders and AllianceHealth, the Clinton Hospital will be temporarily closing at midnight Dec. 31 when AllianceHealth’s lease ends. The City is working closely with Carrus Health, the new hospital manager, and others to ensure the hospital will be back open as soon as possible, including the possibility of an urgent care facility to operate out of the hospital until the proper licensings are in place.

