Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Friday Headlines
- Ramirez finds passion in being of service to others. State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www. ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
Clinton Daily News
Curtis Neal Duff
Funeral Services for Curtis Duff, 67, Clinton resident, will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Edge Church, officiated by Doyle Kinney and Eston Page. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau Lee Funeral Home. Curtis Neal Duff was born December...
Clinton Daily News
NEWS ALERT - HOSPITAL TEMPORARILY CLOSING
After months of back and forth between City leaders and AllianceHealth, the Clinton Hospital will be temporarily closing at midnight Dec. 31 when AllianceHealth’s lease ends. The City is working closely with Carrus Health, the new hospital manager, and others to ensure the hospital will be back open as soon as possible, including the possibility of an urgent care facility to operate out of the hospital until the proper licensings are in place.
Comments / 0