Read full article on original website
Related
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
NBC New York
Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'
TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable. In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.
NBC Miami
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the "Mean Girls" alum would announce a "Falling for Christmas" sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The "Freaky Friday" star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
PopSugar
Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency Concert
Adele made boyfriend Rich Paul's recent birthday a special one. During a concert at her "Weekends With Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, the "I Drink Wine" singer paused her set to sing "Happy Birthday" to the sports agent, who celebrated his 41st birthday that same day. Clips captured by excited concertgoers offered a look at the sweet moment.
Billie Lourd Remembers Late Mother Carrie Fisher 6 Years After Her Death
Billie Lourd, 30, is missing her mom, Carrie Fisher, six years after she passed away. Lourd shared a photo of her and her mom on Instagram as she reflected on knowing her mom will never meet her children. Billie and husband Austin Rydell just welcomed daughter Jackson Joanne two weeks ago, and they are also the parents of son Kingston Fisher, 2.
NME
Robbie Williams says he sees “a lot” of himself in Harry Styles
Robbie Williams has discussed the music and performance of Harry Styles, saying he sees “a lot” of himself in the pop star. The singer was speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 when asked about a number of the next generation of pop stars. “You know when...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0