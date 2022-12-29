Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Wife of Colts GM reaches out to boy who had signed football stolen at game
CARMEL, Ind. — A young Indianapolis Colts fan almost had his Christmas ruined earlier this week when the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. It has been a rough year for 12-year-old Austin Severson. Not only is he on crutches after tearing his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in a nasty […]
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Colts on TV
The New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 matchup. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Colts have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine. Those in...
Giants CB Adoree' Jackson doubtful vs. Colts in Week 17
The New York Giants will host the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. The game is of the utmost importance as a win sends Big Blue to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While the Giants are still far from the epitome...
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Colts vs. Giants: Final injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There were no surprises on the Colts’ injury report even with three players being ruled out. Here’s a look at the final injury report for...
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts face Giants, Ballard coming back?
IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins push the conversation beyond the Giants game and into the future, including whether or not the Colts should start Sam Ehlinger for developmental purposes, what it will mean if Chris Ballard is back and what it means for the head coaching search.
Insider: As Colts season unravels, young DL Dayo Odeyingbo is realizing his potential
INDIANAPOLIS — Dayo Odeyingbo could feel this coming, this breakout in the final months of a lost Colts season. He’d felt it before. Back at Vanderbilt, before he started putting up the explosive plays that convinced Indianapolis to draft him in the second round. And he wasn’t the...
New York Giants Week 17: First Look at Indianapolis Colts Defense
The New York Giants are still making their playoff push, and one win clinches a playoff spot for them. Unfortunately, only two games remain, and one is against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Fortunately, the Giants play the 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, who aren’t a “roll over and die” team, but the Giants should win this game.
UCF at Houston odds, picks and predictions
The UCF Golden Knights (10-3, 1-0 AAC) battle the No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-1, 1-0) at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston Saturday. Tip is set for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UCF vs. Houston odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
