ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Fans Week 17 Rooting Guide

By Christian Booher
AllLions
AllLions
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsBTI_0jxYvAkQ00

All Lions takes a look at how four key Week 17 NFC matchups impact Lions’ playoff chances.

The Detroit Lions’ playoff hopes took a hit with Saturday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, there’s still a puncher’s chance that Dan Campbell’s team will be standing in the postseason.

With a 7-8 record, the Lions remain on the outside looking in. Yet, if the results of four impactful NFC games go their way, they could be sitting in the NFC’s seventh seed by the time Monday rolls around.

Detroit will have to win out to have a chance at the playoffs, and it needs help from some of its counterparts. Here is a comprehensive rooting guide to the Week 17 games that will impact the Lions' postseason chances.

Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at New York Giants (8-6-1)

(Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

These two teams are on opposite trajectories. The Giants are a win away from a playoff berth in what has been a surprising season, while the Colts are on their third starting quarterback and are limping to the finish line of a disappointing campaign.

Lions fans will want to root for the upset, though, as a win for New York secures its place in the playoffs. The Giants’ tie with the Commanders in Week 13 makes it difficult for the Lions’ head-to-head tiebreaker to matter. But, if the Giants lose out and the Lions run the table, it would be Detroit that punches its ticket to the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

(Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX)

The Commanders suffered a critical loss to the 49ers Saturday, but remain in the playoff picture because of losses by the Lions and Seahawks. The tie in the Commanders' record keeps Washington ahead of both aforementioned teams.

The Lions will be pulling for Cleveland to secure the road win, as a Washington loss will boost Detroit in the standings. The Browns have gone 2-2 since Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, and their offense has scored 20 points just once in those four games.

New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

(Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX)

The Week 4 loss to Seattle has become even more painful for the Lions, as the season has transpired. The Seahawks have the head-to-head tiebreaker, and would reach the postseason ahead of Detroit as a result.

Yet, the Jets will pose a tough test for the sputtering Seahawks, which have lost five of six games. A loss by Seattle and a win for the Lions would push Detroit ahead in the standings. With Mike White returning at quarterback, a struggling Jets offense could be revitalized.

Detroit needed late-game heroics to knock off the Jets in Week 15. Now, it must hope the Jets find heroics of their own to knock off Seattle.

Losses by both the Seahawks and Commanders, paired with a Lions win, would put Campbell’s team in the playoff picture with one game left.

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-8)

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

The Vikings have already locked up the NFC North , but still have plenty to play for. Should they win out, they’ll clinch at least the No. 2 seed, with the potential to take the top seed should the chips fall their way.

The Packers, on the other hand, have put together the pieces of a late-season run. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the offense rolling, and the team is now just one game back of a playoff spot.

Should Green Bay win, it would set up a matchup with the Lions in Week 18 in which the winner could possibly claim a playoff seed.

If Lions fans want to avoid the potential of more heartbreak at the hands of the Packers, then they will want to side with Kirk Cousins and company to pull out a road win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MByn_0jxYvAkQ00

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

Although the Rams have been without stars such as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, they’ve rattled off two wins in three games. As a result, their first-round pick that belongs to Detroit has dropped out of the top five.

Detroit has plenty of pressing issues that could be helped by the addition of a top-five caliber player, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Though the Rams could do Detroit another big favor by defeating Seattle next week, Lions fans should root for the Chargers to win this Week 17 matchup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Golf Digest

Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces

Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan

Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
ANN ARBOR, MI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy