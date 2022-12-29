Lions Fans Week 17 Rooting Guide

All Lions takes a look at how four key Week 17 NFC matchups impact Lions’ playoff chances.

The Detroit Lions’ playoff hopes took a hit with Saturday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, there’s still a puncher’s chance that Dan Campbell’s team will be standing in the postseason.

With a 7-8 record, the Lions remain on the outside looking in. Yet, if the results of four impactful NFC games go their way, they could be sitting in the NFC’s seventh seed by the time Monday rolls around.

Detroit will have to win out to have a chance at the playoffs, and it needs help from some of its counterparts. Here is a comprehensive rooting guide to the Week 17 games that will impact the Lions' postseason chances.

Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at New York Giants (8-6-1)

(Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

These two teams are on opposite trajectories. The Giants are a win away from a playoff berth in what has been a surprising season, while the Colts are on their third starting quarterback and are limping to the finish line of a disappointing campaign.

Lions fans will want to root for the upset, though, as a win for New York secures its place in the playoffs. The Giants’ tie with the Commanders in Week 13 makes it difficult for the Lions’ head-to-head tiebreaker to matter. But, if the Giants lose out and the Lions run the table, it would be Detroit that punches its ticket to the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

(Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX)

The Commanders suffered a critical loss to the 49ers Saturday, but remain in the playoff picture because of losses by the Lions and Seahawks. The tie in the Commanders' record keeps Washington ahead of both aforementioned teams.

The Lions will be pulling for Cleveland to secure the road win, as a Washington loss will boost Detroit in the standings. The Browns have gone 2-2 since Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, and their offense has scored 20 points just once in those four games.

New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

(Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX)

The Week 4 loss to Seattle has become even more painful for the Lions, as the season has transpired. The Seahawks have the head-to-head tiebreaker, and would reach the postseason ahead of Detroit as a result.

Yet, the Jets will pose a tough test for the sputtering Seahawks, which have lost five of six games. A loss by Seattle and a win for the Lions would push Detroit ahead in the standings. With Mike White returning at quarterback, a struggling Jets offense could be revitalized.

Detroit needed late-game heroics to knock off the Jets in Week 15. Now, it must hope the Jets find heroics of their own to knock off Seattle.

Losses by both the Seahawks and Commanders, paired with a Lions win, would put Campbell’s team in the playoff picture with one game left.

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-8)

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

The Vikings have already locked up the NFC North , but still have plenty to play for. Should they win out, they’ll clinch at least the No. 2 seed, with the potential to take the top seed should the chips fall their way.

The Packers, on the other hand, have put together the pieces of a late-season run. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the offense rolling, and the team is now just one game back of a playoff spot.

Should Green Bay win, it would set up a matchup with the Lions in Week 18 in which the winner could possibly claim a playoff seed.

If Lions fans want to avoid the potential of more heartbreak at the hands of the Packers, then they will want to side with Kirk Cousins and company to pull out a road win.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

Although the Rams have been without stars such as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, they’ve rattled off two wins in three games. As a result, their first-round pick that belongs to Detroit has dropped out of the top five.

Detroit has plenty of pressing issues that could be helped by the addition of a top-five caliber player, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Though the Rams could do Detroit another big favor by defeating Seattle next week, Lions fans should root for the Chargers to win this Week 17 matchup.