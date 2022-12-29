Patriots LB Endorses Jerod Mayo for NFL Head Coach: 'Intellect and Wisdom'

In the midst of a breakout season, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche had high praise for head coach candidate Jerod Mayo.

FOXBORO — While a great deal of attention has deservedly been focused on the New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff, New England could be on the verge of losing one of their more important coaches on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

After joining Bill Belichick’s staff in 2019, Jerod Mayo quickly became a well-respected asset.

For the past three-plus seasons, Mayo has served as one of the Patriots’ top defensive assistant coaches. Alongside outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, the 36-year-old has been involved in the defensive play-calling strategy; essentially carrying out the duties of an unofficial co-defensive coordinator.

Not only has he impressed his fellow coaches and players, but Mayo has also caught the eye of many throughout the league. Many consider him to be a budding candidate for future head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

“He’s just an energetic guy,” Pats' linebacker Josh Uche said. “Brings a lot of energy to the room and intellect and wisdom. He’s just a guy who played the game at the highest level. He brings a lot to the table, football-wise and outside of football.”



Through 16 games this season, the Patriots sit at 7-8 yet somehow control their own destination as they make a push for a spot in the playoffs. The Pats' defense continues to be their greatest strength, with players like Matthew Judon (15.5 sacks) and Uche (11.5 sacks) producing career years.

Speaking to reporters this week via Zoom, Mayo maintained his aspirations to become an NFL head coach .

“That’s never changed. I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league,” said Mayo, who played for New England 2008-15. “But I have to say this too, right my focus is being here with the Patriots. But that definitely is still the goal.”



Keep in mind, he has been considered for several job openings throughout the league; including that of the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Time will tell, but New England may have to replace an important part of its defensive staff this offseason.

In the meantime, New England (7-8) will host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on New Years' Day at Gillette Stadium.

