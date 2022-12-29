Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
iowa.media
Transient who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Iowa City club arrested
An area transient is in custody after allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winners at an Iowa City convenience store. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton came into Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco the evening of December 4th on three different occasions with the stolen tickets. He redeemed a total of 15 winners that day. He reportedly came back the following afternoon and redeemed another four winners. Then on the morning of December 6th he allegedly redeemed 26 winners.
iowa.media
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
iowa.media
Authorities investigating overnight shooting in Grinnell
Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours Thursday in Grinnell. KCRG TV reports that the incident occurred at approximately 1:40 am in a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired.
iowa.media
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
iowa.media
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
The Iowa River sample results from State Hygienic Laboratory taken by the City of Iowa City Water Division in response to the C6-Zero facility explosion in Marengo on December 8th show no reportable detection of contaminants. The analyses performed by the Lab are for compounds associated with petroleum products such...
iowa.media
#12 Iowa 83, Purdue 68: Holding the Lead
You can’t afford to have an off night in Big Ten play. Indiana learned that lesson well earlier today. The Hoosiers came into the day ranked #4 in the country with a perfect 12-0 record. They had several big non-conference victories and looked like a favorite or co-favorite to win the Big Ten this year. Michigan State entered the game against Indiana at 8-5. The Spartans have had a disappointing year thus far, and are far away from the NCAA Tournament bubble. On paper, Indiana vs. Michigan State looked like an easy game to call. Maybe Michigan State would keep it close in the first half, but they wouldn’t have enough to beat Indiana. As the saying goes, there’s a reason games aren’t played on paper. The Hoosiers and Spartans battled back and forth for all four quarters, and Michigan State ultimately won 83-78.
iowa.media
There’s more to learn at any age
Folken earns second master’s degree, ‘part of retirement plan’. Earning one’s four-year degree isn’t unusual. Putting in the hard work to go on from there to earn your master’s degree is impressive. Taking the time to earn a second master’s degree…. Lisa Folken holds...
iowa.media
City of Iowa City’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and FY2023-2025 Financial Plan now available for viewing
The City of Iowa City’s proposed FY2024 Budget and FY2023-2025 Financial Plan is now available to review by visiting the city’s Finance webpage. A copy of the proposed budget is on file for public examination in the office of the City Clerk at City Hall on East Washington Street.
iowa.media
School choice, funding are forum topics
Rep. Steven Bradley (R-Cascade) heard dozens of comments and offered his take on Iowa’s biggest education-related issues, during a legislative forum Dec. 19 at Monticello High School. Bradley was the only legislator able to attend, and spent an hour listening to and responding to constituents’ and educators’ concerns. The...
iowa.media
IC airport begins early steps of building its own solar array
The Iowa City Municipal Airport is starting the process of building a solar array to help offset energy issues at the facility. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports the project is in the early stages of development after being discussed for years. The project has entered a new phase after funding became available from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress last year. Airport officials say the project will cost an estimated $400,000 to $500,000, with an annual savings of between $30,000 and $40,000. It must first receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
