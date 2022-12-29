You can’t afford to have an off night in Big Ten play. Indiana learned that lesson well earlier today. The Hoosiers came into the day ranked #4 in the country with a perfect 12-0 record. They had several big non-conference victories and looked like a favorite or co-favorite to win the Big Ten this year. Michigan State entered the game against Indiana at 8-5. The Spartans have had a disappointing year thus far, and are far away from the NCAA Tournament bubble. On paper, Indiana vs. Michigan State looked like an easy game to call. Maybe Michigan State would keep it close in the first half, but they wouldn’t have enough to beat Indiana. As the saying goes, there’s a reason games aren’t played on paper. The Hoosiers and Spartans battled back and forth for all four quarters, and Michigan State ultimately won 83-78.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO