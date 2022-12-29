As director of the Beech Grove Senior Center, Stephanie Bramlett’s passion for the community inspires her to do much more than her job entails. From cooking to running a food pantry to picking up seniors to run errands, Bramlett works tirelessly to serve seniors. As well, she spends countless hours planning the city’s annual Christmas parade. The dedication to her community is why she has been named The Southside Times Person of the Year.

