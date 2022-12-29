Read full article on original website
Southside Times
2022 Southside Times Person of the Year: Stephanie Bramlett
As director of the Beech Grove Senior Center, Stephanie Bramlett’s passion for the community inspires her to do much more than her job entails. From cooking to running a food pantry to picking up seniors to run errands, Bramlett works tirelessly to serve seniors. As well, she spends countless hours planning the city’s annual Christmas parade. The dedication to her community is why she has been named The Southside Times Person of the Year.
Southside Times
Athlete of the Month: Mylee Boling
The Beech Grove High School basketball team won four games last season. This year the team is 8-5, helped by the addition of sophomore forward Mylee Boling. The 5-foot-11 Boling is averaging 16 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals. She is shooting 43 percent from the field. “She has made...
