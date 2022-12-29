Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
buckscountyherald.com
Peddler’s Village slates Fire and Frost Fun celebrations
Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. An ice throne designed for photo ops will grace the Village Green.
West Philadelphia teen memorialized by Souls Shot Portrait Project
Kaylin "KJ" Johnson is one among many gun violence victims illustrated in this traveling exhibition.
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
"Freeze Frame of A Frozen Frame"Photo byNate Hawes. An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia.
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around the Area
Brisket is one of the many items on the JT Wilder menu.Photo byJT Wilder BBQ. An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight.
Splitting Edge Axe Throwing Opens Its Third Location in Coatesville
Splitting Edge Axe is opening its third location in Coatesville.Photo byBill Rettew, Daily Local News. There is a new place in Coatesville where residents and visitors looking to have a fun night out can enjoy one of the country’s latest favorite pastimes: sticking an axe into the bullseye, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
billypenn.com
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
Comics community tries to help save Philly’s first comic book store
Fat Jack’s Comicrypt in Philadelphia faces threats of a shutdown, but the comics community is pulling together to help a man who has led the way for so many in the industry.
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Reading Public Works
Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Dec. 30, 2022) compilation consists of 10 obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Kenneth T. Maurer, 80, of Douglassville, Dec. 28,...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Promotes Change to ReadyMontco Alerts
POTTSTOWN PA – An automated message was sent to Pottstown area home owners’ phones Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022) afternoon, reminding them the borough will begin using Montgomery County’s “ReadyMontco” alert system Jan. 1. It’s expected to improve the municipality’s ability to transmit emergency notices to constituents.
sanatogapost.com
Five Boyertown Non-Profit Groups Win Local Grants
READING PA – Five Boyertown area non-profit organizations, collectively involved in promoting local history, the arts, and sports, were named during December (2022) as recipients of more than $41,000 distributed from the Boyertown Area Charitable Program. Named as grant winners were the Boyertown Area Historical Society, Boyertown Midget Baseball...
morethanthecurve.com
New physical therapy clinic in Conshohocken led by Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate, Lafayette Hill native, and current Conshohocken resident Dr. Tyler Sauder, PT, DPT, TPI, is the Clinic Director and Physical Therapist of the recently opened Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy at 1032 East Hector Street in Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township). “I am super excited to serve the community...
Firefighters rescue dog from frozen Bucks County lake on Christmas
"They're coming out to save him," the dog's owner said on his video recording of the rescue. "This way, boy!"
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
