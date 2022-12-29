ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Peddler’s Village slates Fire and Frost Fun celebrations

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. An ice throne designed for photo ops will grace the Village Green.
LAHASKA, PA
billypenn.com

Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Reading Public Works

Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Dec. 30, 2022) compilation consists of 10 obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Kenneth T. Maurer, 80, of Douglassville, Dec. 28,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Promotes Change to ReadyMontco Alerts

POTTSTOWN PA – An automated message was sent to Pottstown area home owners’ phones Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022) afternoon, reminding them the borough will begin using Montgomery County’s “ReadyMontco” alert system Jan. 1. It’s expected to improve the municipality’s ability to transmit emergency notices to constituents.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Five Boyertown Non-Profit Groups Win Local Grants

READING PA – Five Boyertown area non-profit organizations, collectively involved in promoting local history, the arts, and sports, were named during December (2022) as recipients of more than $41,000 distributed from the Boyertown Area Charitable Program. Named as grant winners were the Boyertown Area Historical Society, Boyertown Midget Baseball...
BOYERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
POTTSTOWN, PA

