FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KUOW
Why Seattle is fun ... sort of: Today So Far
As we exit 2022, I thought we could do something a little different and end the year with some appreciation and gratitude for the city and region we live in. But first, ask yourself: Is Seattle fun?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 30,...
KUOW
Twitter faces eviction in Seattle
Twitter's Seattle office is facing eviction. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the social media company stopped paying rent at its Seattle office. Now the company is facing eviction from the Century Square Tower in downtown Seattle. This comes after reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk stopped paying rent...
seattlerefined.com
Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?
So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait
When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
KUOW
An accessible guide to hiking in Washington
The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. We loved this show because hiking is essential to life for a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest. And Syren Nagakyrie’s book, The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon, helps make one of our favorite activities more accessible.
Chronicle
Facing Eviction, Twitter Closes Seattle Office, Reports Say
After laying off 208 workers in Washington, Twitter is now facing eviction and will close its downtown Seattle office, according to reports Thursday by The New York Times and tech news publication Platformer. Since 2014, the social media company's Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a...
11 Bands to Know From Seattle
When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
KUOW
Northwest Asian Weekly going online only, ceasing print operations
Asian newspapers in Seattle will undergo dramatic changes in 2023. Northwest Asian Weekly will cease printing newspapers, and will convert to an online-only model. The Seattle Chinese Post will shutter both print and online operations. The final print editions for the Weekly and the Post will be Jan. 21, 2023.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
This Is Washington's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
iheart.com
Parked Car Sliding down the icy street!!!
Well over Christmas weekend it was cold everywhere! In Seattle you can see how icy it was. This is a parked car that just SLIDES into a Police SUV and gets stopped by a pole.
Alaska man misses heart transplant due to flight cancellations at Sea-Tac
SEATTLE — Patrick Holland needed to fly from Fairbanks, Alaska to Seattle for a heart transplant. He was 1,500 flight miles away from a second chance at a longer life, but because of hundreds of cancellations at Sea-Tac Friday his heart went to the next person on the list.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Man takes canoe ride through Seattle floodwater, and more of today's top videos
A man took a canoe for a ride through floodwater in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, a winter storm has left over 50 dead across several states, and more of today's top videos.
KUOW
South Park begins recovery after Duwamish flood
Inches of water and debris still cover some streets and sidewalks in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood after the Duwamish River flooded Tuesday morning. Multiple families have been displaced while they try to clean and repair their water-damaged homes. On Wednesday afternoon, Ky Bak and his wife were dragging bags...
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
