KUOW

Why Seattle is fun ... sort of: Today So Far

As we exit 2022, I thought we could do something a little different and end the year with some appreciation and gratitude for the city and region we live in. But first, ask yourself: Is Seattle fun?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 30,...
KUOW

Twitter faces eviction in Seattle

Twitter's Seattle office is facing eviction. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the social media company stopped paying rent at its Seattle office. Now the company is facing eviction from the Century Square Tower in downtown Seattle. This comes after reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk stopped paying rent...
seattlerefined.com

Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?

So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
107.3 KFFM

10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait

When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
KUOW

An accessible guide to hiking in Washington

The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. We loved this show because hiking is essential to life for a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest. And Syren Nagakyrie’s book, The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon, helps make one of our favorite activities more accessible.
Chronicle

Facing Eviction, Twitter Closes Seattle Office, Reports Say

After laying off 208 workers in Washington, Twitter is now facing eviction and will close its downtown Seattle office, according to reports Thursday by The New York Times and tech news publication Platformer. Since 2014, the social media company's Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a...
American Songwriter

11 Bands to Know From Seattle

When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
KUOW

Northwest Asian Weekly going online only, ceasing print operations

Asian newspapers in Seattle will undergo dramatic changes in 2023. Northwest Asian Weekly will cease printing newspapers, and will convert to an online-only model. The Seattle Chinese Post will shutter both print and online operations. The final print editions for the Weekly and the Post will be Jan. 21, 2023.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Seattle to California

The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest

“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
KUOW

South Park begins recovery after Duwamish flood

Inches of water and debris still cover some streets and sidewalks in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood after the Duwamish River flooded Tuesday morning. Multiple families have been displaced while they try to clean and repair their water-damaged homes. On Wednesday afternoon, Ky Bak and his wife were dragging bags...
