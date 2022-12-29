Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colors, Other Release Data
Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 group of smartphones is not anticipated to launch until February, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks regarding these devices. However, according to Sam Mobile, 3D CAD renders were used to preview the look of Samsung's upcoming high-end phones before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
Dismal iPhone 14 Plus sales could make Apple reduce iPhone 15 Plus price
Non-Pro iPhone 14 models, particularly the iPhone 14 Plus, haven't performed as well as Apple would have liked, allegedly forcing the company to divert production resources to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The company is reportedly devising a game plan to ensure better iPhone 15 sales. Apple deviated...
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Galaxy S23 pricing hinges on profit concerns and... iPhone 14 Pro?
It was recently reported that Samsung will probably not be able to reach its goal of selling 30 million units of the Galaxy S22 series before the arrival of the Galaxy S23 range. Another report said that the sales of flagship Samsung smartphones have been sluggish this year, with the mid-tier Galaxy A lineup accounting for most sales. This has impacted profitability and could compel Samsung to hike the price of the Galaxy S23 range.
RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rolls out
The RedMagic 8 Pro has launched in China, providing the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered gaming phone. The RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro Plus are available from today in China, while the company has confirmed that it will roll out to other markets from January 16, 2023.
Prolific leaker expects new type of zoom camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung might unveil a brand new zoom camera system for the Galaxy S24, popular leaker and insider. Ice Universe chimes on Twitter. According to the latest hearsay about Samsung's potential 2024 pride and glory, the South Korean company could introduce some solid changes to the telephoto camera, possibly utilizing a new sensor and/or adopting a new solution.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster
The ThinkVision P32p-30 and ThinkVision P49w-30 will arrive next spring, priced from $999.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite joins Android 13 ranks
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the latest OnePlus smartphone to join the Android 13 ranks. This budget smartphone is now receiving the update, along with OxygenOS 13, of course. Android 13 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The update weighs 4.5GB and it’s...
New OnePlus 11 leak reveals more images, what's in the box, and the phone's key specs
The OnePlus 11 is set to be unveiled in China on January 4th with the international launch expected in India on February 7th. While we've already seen pictures of the device, the one and only Evan Blass has posted some fresh images of the phone on his Twitter page along with specs to peruse. Blass has been delivering reliable images and information about upcoming devices well before many of today's tipsters even knew what a smartphone was.
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
Our favorite camera phones of 2022: the standout handsets of the year
Some of our choices may be controversial, but here are the phones that impressed us most in 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Apple's Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is back in stock for $999
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now in stock and ready to ship, bargain hunters can save $100 on the upgraded M1 Mac mini, plus $20 off AppleCare. This upgraded Mac mini model features Apple's M1 chip, along with 16GB...
Tipster says Xiaomi 13 Ultra's periscope camera will take smartphone zoom to another level
You can imagine what might have happened at Xiaomi headquarters in Beijing as a tense meeting was being held to discuss the telephoto camera for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Looking to make photography on the device worthy of the Ultra name, the team leader might have stood up and said, "Up periscope," while the second-in-command replied, "Aye, aye." And it was decided. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra would feature a new periscope lens that is expected to go beyond anything that Samsung has shipped in the past.
