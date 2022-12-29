Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
doniphanherald.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries following South Omaha house fire
OMAHA — A 7-year-old girl critically injured Tuesday in a fire in South Omaha has died, Omaha police said Wednesday. The Omaha Fire Department informed the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit that the girl, injured in a fire at 2223 S St., has died, a police spokesman said.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
WOWT
BREAKING: 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in house fire
An Omaha carwash is denying claims of damage to customers' cars. Hit-and-run victim memorialized; family hopes future deaths prevented. The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD rolls turbine into new Turtle Creek station.
WOWT
Monica Helm found dead in vehicle
Church latest victim of catalytic converter theft; city looking to state for help. Omaha's ordinance carrying penalties for stealing catalytic converters is now being pushed to go statewide. Aldrick Scott's attorney wants arrest warrant unsealed. Aldrick Scott's defense attorneys are asking a judge to unseal his
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
WOWT
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
OPD confirms Officer Johnny Palermo will be retiring
The Omaha Police Department has confirmed that Officer Johnny Palermo, one of the people being investigated by FBI regarding PACE, will retire.
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
iheart.com
C.B. Fire Makes Manawa Water Rescue
Two Omaha teens are hospitalized, but expected to be okay after they were pulled from the frigid waters of Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say the 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female had been walking on the frozen surface of the lake near some docks around 6 p.m. Monday when the ice gave way, sending them into the water.
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering.
1011now.com
Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
