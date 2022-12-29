ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Paul, i hope you are soon freed. As a US military retiree, I'm a little pissed that white Americans keep calling you former US Marine. You are a Bad Conduct Discharged Marine. If you were black, that would be the beginning of every article posted by white people. Beginning with disgraced.

As a mother of a USA Active duty soldier, I pray that they release this marine. I don’t care his final military status. At some point, he gave his life, his safety, his freedom for mine, my children’s. No man left behind. He was left behind. Will they leave my child behind???? Spin some story about my child who is a current soldier if my child is caught behind the enemy line the government sent that soldier to? No soldier left behind. Believe in something. Or you will fall for anything. Bring home OUR marine.

