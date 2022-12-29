ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys QB Dak Wins NFL Award, Will Take 'Freebie' from Titans

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSuou_0jxYsr9g00

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but quarterback Dak Prescott was recognized for his impressive play in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 16 after his performance in a 40-34 home win on Saturday over the Philadelphia Eagles .

The final results were revealed Wednesday, as Prescott won via fan vote over Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who rounded out the three candidates. ... and now he quickly turns his attention to the next challenge. ...

"Challenge'' being a relative thing, as Prescott earns his newfound award right before the Cowboys (11-4) suit up for Thursday night's game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans (7-8). The two teams will kickoff from Nissan Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT., with the Titans in playoff contention while having nothing specific to play for here. So, Tennessee will be protecting some of its top players (like Derrick Henry?) and in a sense, mailing it in?

“If they want to roll us the ball a couple of times and let us go from there, I’m all for that,” Prescott joked. “We’ll take it however they want to do it.”

That might happen tonight. It didn't quite happen that way on Christmas Eve.

In the win over Philadelphia, Prescott went 27 of 35 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Though the award is based only off of passing production, Prescott still rushed for a season-high 41 yards on six carries.

He helped lead the Cowboys out of an early 10-0 hole on the heels of what was his only real mistake in the win. Prescott looked for tight end Dalton Schultz in the flat on a short pass, but didn't toss the ball high enough as Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat went vertical to intercept the pass and return it for a 42-yard touchdown,

But after that, Prescott led Dallas to victory in a game that turned into a shootout.

And now comes a game that the oddsmakers, favoring Dak and the Cowboys now by 12, figures to be something less dramatic than that.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 34

Mikr Proebstle
1d ago

He played good vs the Eagles but the game would have played out a little different if Hurts was in as QB, plus the Eagles had a chance to win it at the end, so impressive as he was, lets not diminish the fact the Eagles had a backup QB and still almost won

Reply(12)
8
hammer of the heretic
1d ago

there are no "gimme games" in the NFL. They are ALL professional players. this is a game that Dallas often loses, so I expect a close game 24-23 last second Cowboys win.

Reply(1)
5
pork chop
1d ago

dak play was not impressive between sacks and interception 🤦 hopefully Dallas will have tightened up to play Titans "Go cowboys!"

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?

BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy