Morning Report: Marlon Vera says cutting huge amounts of weight is like cheating: ‘I’m 155 pounds in or out of camp’

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago
News Breaking LIVE

UFC Legend Dies

Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
MiddleEasy

Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar

TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
nodq.com

Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair

During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
MMA Fighting

RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’

Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
bodyslam.net

Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator

One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
PWMania

Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career

“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
bjpenndotcom

Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division. ‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar

Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
ComicBook

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
MiddleEasy

‘Swoll’ Donald Cerrone Explains His Supplementation Regimen In Retirement

Donald Cerrone is looking to bulk up as best he can now that he is retired from fighting and is explaining to fans just how he is doing it. Six months after longtime UFC fighter Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from the sport he looks better than ever. Cerrone was a staple in the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions for over ten years. He was known for his hard-hitting style and for being ready on a moment’s notice for a fight. He often jumped right into short-notice bouts and many times came out on top. Now that he is retired Cerrone is admitting he feels like a kid again and is crediting his new supplementation routine.
MMAmania.com

Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces

Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign

Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.

