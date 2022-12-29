Morning Report: Marlon Vera says cutting huge amounts of weight is like cheating: ‘I’m 155 pounds in or out of camp’

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Super swole Donald Cerrone responds to steroid accusations, won’t needle up ‘behind the corner gas station’
Former UFC lightweight contender Donald Cerrone resurfaced post-retirement looking bigger and stronger than his competition days (see the photo here), leading some MMA fans to speculate that “Cowboy” was on the “Liver King” diet (without any of the liver). Cerrone is here to set the record...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan back in the hot seat for UFC ‘mistake’ — ‘He shouldn’t say something like this’
Jan Blachowicz would like to have a word with Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC color commentator took it upon himself to publicly judge the five-round contest between Blachowicz and fellow top contender Magomed Ankalaev, which ended in a split draw atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas.
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
nodq.com
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
bodyslam.net
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”
Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division. ‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
‘Swoll’ Donald Cerrone Explains His Supplementation Regimen In Retirement
Donald Cerrone is looking to bulk up as best he can now that he is retired from fighting and is explaining to fans just how he is doing it. Six months after longtime UFC fighter Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from the sport he looks better than ever. Cerrone was a staple in the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions for over ten years. He was known for his hard-hitting style and for being ready on a moment’s notice for a fight. He often jumped right into short-notice bouts and many times came out on top. Now that he is retired Cerrone is admitting he feels like a kid again and is crediting his new supplementation routine.
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad chime in on Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad have both laughed off Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him. It’s no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s unbeaten in the UFC and, in the eyes of many, has the potential to become a two-weight UFC champion.
MMAmania.com
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign
Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
Comments / 9