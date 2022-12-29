Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. puts out structure fire at Parkside Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Saturday night. Officials say three fire engines, a rescue ladder truck, a command unit and an ambulance were dispatched. On...
NBCMontana
Officials ask people hitting the slopes to check emergency call settings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Granite County urge skiers and snowboarders to check their phone settings before they hit the slopes at Discovery Ski Area. The sheriff's office said they're seeing an increase in accidental 911 calls from the ski resort, and they believe it comes down to emergency call settings on cellphones.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
NBCMontana
New Years Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake, celebrating 2023 in 30 degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
montanarightnow.com
Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment
MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement send Missing Person Advisory for teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services put out a Missing Person Advisory for 17-year-old Amera Burd. Burd is described as a 5-foot-9 female with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 144 pounds. She was last heard from by friends and family on Friday. Burd was seen wearing...
Fireworks On New Year In Missoula County? Sorry. Still Illegal.
Fireworks on New Year's Eve are pretty common. The question is, are they legal? The answer might surprise you. Driving around Missoula on the days leading up to the New Year you might see some familiar firework pop-up shops open for a limited time. Seeing the Missoula night sky light up at the stroke of midnight has been happening ever since I can remember, but are they legal? The short answer is no.
NBCMontana
Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Bridges of Madison County'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for their next production, “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the 1992 novella. Artistic director Andy Meyers is seeking roles for actors ages 16 and older, with the hope of casting five lead adult roles, two roles for late teens and a six- to eight-person ensemble.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. launches blog tracking bills in state legislature
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s 2023 legislative session gets underway Monday, and officials in Missoula County are prepared to track hundreds of bills that could impact county operations. The county launched a blog to communicate those impacts and publicly share the county’s stance on specific bills. They expect...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
NBCMontana
Boy Scouts begin Christmas tree collection Sunday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Boy Scouts from Troop 1911 in Missoula will begin picking up Christmas trees for recycling starting this Sunday. Scouts will accept pickup requests through Jan. 7. The final day of pickup is Jan. 8. People who register for tree pickup will also have a chance to...
NBCMontana
Grazing and agriculture conference in Missoula will cover innovation, marketing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State University Extension in Missoula County will host the annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture Conference in the Garden City this January. The two-day conference highlights innovative strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land. Keynote speaker Cory Miller will talk about...
Missoula Residents Given More Time to Comment on Marshall Mountain Future
The City of Missoula is extending the deadline for people to comment on plans for the new Marshall Mountain Park. The City and its partners have been conducting an online survey so people can review the proposed designs and offer comments on the final plans, which would go into effect after the city takes over full ownership of the park in 2023.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Household Haz-Mat Disposal: Home ReSource, Missoula Valley County Water Quality District in Montana to Build New Facility
The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county’s first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility. Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
NBCMontana
Local expert launches task force in Missoula to help with hoarding disorder
MISSOULA, Mont. — Compulsive hoarding disorder is a mental illness defined by the excessive accumulation of stuff and the refusal to discard acquired things. Psychiatrists consider it to be a stand-alone diagnosis as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. It is estimated that...
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
Comments / 0