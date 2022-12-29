Fireworks on New Year's Eve are pretty common. The question is, are they legal? The answer might surprise you. Driving around Missoula on the days leading up to the New Year you might see some familiar firework pop-up shops open for a limited time. Seeing the Missoula night sky light up at the stroke of midnight has been happening ever since I can remember, but are they legal? The short answer is no.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO