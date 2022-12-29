ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Inside the Florida Prison Facilities Where Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences: Intramural Sports, Music and More

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different. Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can […]
PENSACOLA, FL
The Marshall Project

Federal Prisons Were Told to Provide Addiction Medications. Instead, They Punish People Who Use Them.

Timothy York knows what works to treat his decades-long opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings. Since York arrived in federal prison in 2008, he has been held in a series of facilities awash with contraband drugs and violence. He’s spent tens of thousands of dollars buying the medication illicitly from prison dealers because Suboxone enables him to think and communicate clearly, he said. But he hasn’t been able to get it consistently.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times

A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
DUBLIN, CA
WCAX

Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
MONTPELIER, VT
New York Post

Ex-NYU admin accused of blowing state funds on swimming pool is put on leave from Yale

The ex-NYU administrator charged with fraud after allegedly embezzling millions in state funding — including to build an $80,000 swimming pool — has been put on leave from her prestigious Yale University job, The Post has learned. Cindy Tappe, 57, left her gig as an NYU director of finance in 2018 when her alleged scheme was uncovered and then got a plum role as an operations manager at the Yale School of Medicine. Following an investigation by state authorities and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Tappe was indicted Monday for the six-year scheme in which she allegedly diverted $3.5 million in grant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
modernfarmer.com

In U.S. Prisons, Seeds Are Prized Contraband for Prisoners Looking to Grow Their Own Food

Within the conversations around food insecurity in the United States, there is one group often ignored and left in the margins: incarcerated people. The men and women inside U.S. prisons have to deal with the realities of food scarcity and poor nutrition every day, without much support from the outside communities. It’s not surprising, therefore, that they’ve taken matters into their own hands.
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy