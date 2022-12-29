Read full article on original website
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Every Death Row Prisoner Executed in the U.S. in 2022
Eighteen men were put to death in the U.S. this year, with more than half of them in Texas and Oklahoma.
Inside the Florida Prison Facilities Where Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences: Intramural Sports, Music and More
Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different. Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can […]
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Federal Prisons Were Told to Provide Addiction Medications. Instead, They Punish People Who Use Them.
Timothy York knows what works to treat his decades-long opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings. Since York arrived in federal prison in 2008, he has been held in a series of facilities awash with contraband drugs and violence. He’s spent tens of thousands of dollars buying the medication illicitly from prison dealers because Suboxone enables him to think and communicate clearly, he said. But he hasn’t been able to get it consistently.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times
A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
The feds botched Whitey Bulger's prison transfer so badly that the infamous Boston gangster had 'lost the will to live,' a watchdog found
Bulger was kept in a single cell as his transfer from a Florida to a West Virginia prison dragged on, according to a watchdog report on his killing.
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
WCAX
Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
A Girl Scout Mom and Lawyer Was Denied Entry to Rockettes Show After Being Recognized By Facial Recognition Tech
Reps for Radio City Music Hall's parent company, MSG Entertainment, said the attorney was prevented from seeing the show due to an existing rule that bars lawyers in active litigation with the company from attending events at MSG venues.
Ex-NYU admin accused of blowing state funds on swimming pool is put on leave from Yale
The ex-NYU administrator charged with fraud after allegedly embezzling millions in state funding — including to build an $80,000 swimming pool — has been put on leave from her prestigious Yale University job, The Post has learned. Cindy Tappe, 57, left her gig as an NYU director of finance in 2018 when her alleged scheme was uncovered and then got a plum role as an operations manager at the Yale School of Medicine. Following an investigation by state authorities and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Tappe was indicted Monday for the six-year scheme in which she allegedly diverted $3.5 million in grant...
Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York
In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
modernfarmer.com
In U.S. Prisons, Seeds Are Prized Contraband for Prisoners Looking to Grow Their Own Food
Within the conversations around food insecurity in the United States, there is one group often ignored and left in the margins: incarcerated people. The men and women inside U.S. prisons have to deal with the realities of food scarcity and poor nutrition every day, without much support from the outside communities. It’s not surprising, therefore, that they’ve taken matters into their own hands.
