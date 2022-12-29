The ex-NYU administrator charged with fraud after allegedly embezzling millions in state funding — including to build an $80,000 swimming pool — has been put on leave from her prestigious Yale University job, The Post has learned. Cindy Tappe, 57, left her gig as an NYU director of finance in 2018 when her alleged scheme was uncovered and then got a plum role as an operations manager at the Yale School of Medicine. Following an investigation by state authorities and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Tappe was indicted Monday for the six-year scheme in which she allegedly diverted $3.5 million in grant...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO