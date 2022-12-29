ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 29

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

Upgrades:

None

Downgrades:

> Loop Industries (LOOP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Others:

> Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (GIAC) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $13 (changed on December 28)

> Century Therapeutics (IPSC) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $19 (changed on December 28)

> McDonald's (MCD) removed from 90-day negative catalyst watch at Citigroup (changed on December 28)

> Shift4 Payments (FOUR) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $69

> Skechers USA (SKX) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $42

Comments / 0

