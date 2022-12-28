ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsport, WI

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa police pursuit: 2 in custody, officer injured

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A vehicle pursuit near Wauwatosa Ave and W. North Ave ended with suspects in custody and an officer injured. Police say around 3:20 p.m. today, an officer located a suspicious vehicle near Wauwatosa Ave. and W. North Ave. The officer tried to stop the vehicle,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
thecampbellsportnews.com

Police Chief Presents Awards

Police Chief Presents Awards Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop presented his annual Police Chief’s Awards during the Kewaskum Village Board meeting on Dec. 19 to Aaron Laatsch and Anne Trautner. This award is presented by the chief to citizens for their demonstrated citizenship, community service, accomplishments and support of the Police Department or other deserving act as determined by the.
WISN

Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha

The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
WAUKESHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges

Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

