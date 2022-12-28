Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Federal investigators believe missing drug package may have prompted murder of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're learning new information about the investigation into the murder of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross. Newly-obtained federal documents show what investigators believe may have been the motive for the mail carrier's murder. The new documents include a 28-page criminal complaint written by an inspector with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police pursuit: 2 in custody, officer injured
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A vehicle pursuit near Wauwatosa Ave and W. North Ave ended with suspects in custody and an officer injured. Police say around 3:20 p.m. today, an officer located a suspicious vehicle near Wauwatosa Ave. and W. North Ave. The officer tried to stop the vehicle,...
thecampbellsportnews.com
Police Chief Presents Awards
Police Chief Presents Awards Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop presented his annual Police Chief’s Awards during the Kewaskum Village Board meeting on Dec. 19 to Aaron Laatsch and Anne Trautner. This award is presented by the chief to citizens for their demonstrated citizenship, community service, accomplishments and support of the Police Department or other deserving act as determined by the.
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
CBS 58
3 charged in connection to murder of Milwaukee mail carrier Aundre Cross
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of United States Postal Service (USPS) worker Aundre Cross. Cross, 44, was gunned down in Milwaukee while on the job Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, investigators say 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and...
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Two Manitowoc Women Accused of Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart Appear For Bail Hearings
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 34-year-old Manitowoc woman facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing numerous items from Walmart earlier this week. Shawnee Reed is charged with Misdemeanor Retail Theft, Carrying a Concealed Knife, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police responded Monday...
WISN
Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges
Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
Freeway shooting: Deputies search for shell casings on I-94 at 68th
All westbound lanes of I-94 at 68th Street are back open after a reported freeway shooting closed lanes Wednesday morning.
Family Of 10-Year-Old Milwaukee Boy Charged With Fatally Shooting His Mother Reveals More Details About The Startling Case
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with first-degree homicide for killing his mother earlier this month. Now, his family is speaking out.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issues warning: Stay sober - or get pulled over
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This holiday season, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities. There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or...
