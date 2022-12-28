Read full article on original website
thecampbellsportnews.com
Deputy Andrea Dowland Hired as Campbellsport Police Chief
Deputy Andrea Dowland Hired as Campbellsport Police Chief VILLAGE OF CAMPBELLSPORT After six years of service to the Village of Campbellsport, and more than 45 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Tom Dornbrook has decided to retire from the Village of Campbellsport effective Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Village extends its thanks and gratitude to Chief Dornbrook for his years of service.
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
seehafernews.com
Two Manitowoc Women Accused of Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart Appear For Bail Hearings
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 34-year-old Manitowoc woman facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing numerous items from Walmart earlier this week. Shawnee Reed is charged with Misdemeanor Retail Theft, Carrying a Concealed Knife, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police responded Monday...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
Three charged in the death of on-duty postal worker in Milwaukee
Three Milwaukee people were charged with killing Aundre Cross, an on-duty postal worker who was shot and killed on December 9.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Area to Receive Nearly $327,000 in State Rural Transit Funds
Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. Three such organizations are in the lakeshore area....
thecampbellsportnews.com
Carol Ann Stanchfield
Carol Ann Stanchfield, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Carol was born on April 8, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roy and Laura (Wietor) Salter. Carol was born into a quaint family farm, where she learned the value of family and hard work. Carol would tell stories of going to church with her mom on Sundays, and getting home in time so her mom could watch the Packers. While Carol didn’t carry on the same love for the Packers that her mom did, she often spoke of the lessons learned from her parents like hard work, kindness, caring, compassion and always treating people well. Carol went to LP Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, where she met the love of her life, George. Upon George’s return from the Korean War, they were married in 1953 and began their wonderful life together.
Woman dies in Sheboygan house fire; husband tried to save her
One person died after a porch caught fire and spread to the rest of the home in Sheboygan Thursday morning, fire dept. officials say.
