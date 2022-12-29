No serious injuries were reported yesterday (Tuesday) following a grain truck rollover accident south of Arcadia. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched at approximately 2:36 p.m. to the scene of the crash near the intersection of 220th Street and Delta Avenue. Authorities say a 2013 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 52-year-old Larry Lee Lesle of Auburn, was traveling southbound on Delta and drifted onto the west shoulder. The trailer, which was carrying a full load of grain, slipped into the west ditch and caused the vehicle to overturn. Traffic was blocked for several hours while first-responders worked to clear the scene. Lesle reported possible minor injuries and was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment. Damage recorded in the incident is estimated at $100,000.

