stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Fire Dept New Online Program
The Storm Lake Fire Department has launched a new online tool to help keep citizens safe...called Community Connect Program. Area residents can log on to www.communityconnect.io/info/ia-stormlake and create a free account. From there, you'll be able to fill out contact information, including your home address. This way, it will be easier for the Fire Department to assist you as quickly as possible in case of an emergency.
stormlakeradio.com
Santa's Castle Final Numbers for 2022 Season
Santa's Castle in Storm Lake has tallied up its final numbers for the 2022 season. After this season, the total number of paid visitors were 5,858. Children under the age of two did not have to pay admission, so those numbers inflate to well over 6,000. Board President Ron Hott...
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Milder Temps for New Years
The Storm Lake area saw a trace (about 200ths of an inch) of precipitation last night. Good news is that across the state, heading into the new year, days are supposed to be mild. Conditions tomorrow around Iowa are partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid to upper 30s....
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
stormlakeradio.com
Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View
Services are pending for Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View, IA, with Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Lake View. Rusty passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home.
stormlakeradio.com
Michael O. Denney, age 68, of Schaller
Michael O. Denney, age 68, of Schaller, Iowa died December 28, 2022 at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Services are pending. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of arrangements.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 29
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
stormlakeradio.com
Jerry Bruce, 82 of Aurelia
Memorial services for Jerry L. Bruce, 82, of Aurelia will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia, with Pastor Linda Morris officiating. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with...
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
stormlakeradio.com
Connie Jo White, age 73, of Sioux Rapids
Connie Jo White, age 73, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa died December 26, 2022 at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Church in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery in...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported Tuesday In Grain Trailer Rollover Near Arcadia
No serious injuries were reported yesterday (Tuesday) following a grain truck rollover accident south of Arcadia. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched at approximately 2:36 p.m. to the scene of the crash near the intersection of 220th Street and Delta Avenue. Authorities say a 2013 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 52-year-old Larry Lee Lesle of Auburn, was traveling southbound on Delta and drifted onto the west shoulder. The trailer, which was carrying a full load of grain, slipped into the west ditch and caused the vehicle to overturn. Traffic was blocked for several hours while first-responders worked to clear the scene. Lesle reported possible minor injuries and was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment. Damage recorded in the incident is estimated at $100,000.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
stormlakeradio.com
Several Crashes Resulted from Bad Blizzard Last Week
There were several crashes that occurred last Friday in Clay County by cause of the horrible wintery conditions. Last Friday morning, December 23rd, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the 2800 Mile of HWY 71 South. An investigation was launched determining that 18-year-old...
stormlakeradio.com
Violation of Probation in Clay County
On Monday afternoon, 57-year-old Timothy Vanderhaag, of Spencer, was taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff's Office on an active warrant in the area for Violation of Probation. Vanderhaag is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $300 cash only bond.
stormlakeradio.com
SLCSD Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for Today
The Storm Lake Community School District Board of Education will be meeting this afternoon at 5pm at the School Administration Building. This meeting was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but was postponed due to the weather. On the agenda for the meeting will be a discussion about the approval addition...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested for paraphernalia
HARTLEY—A 30-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Tanner John Young stemmed from a search of his bedroom at his residence at 211 N. First Ave. E. by his probation officer after a urine test showed a positive indication for methamphetamine, according to the Hartley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Passenger hurt in rollover near Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers. Eighteen-year-old Gilberto Lopez Barrios Jr. of Hawarden was driving west when he lost control of his 2004 Honda CR-V, which entered the north ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
