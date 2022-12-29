Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Essex high school boys' basketball holds off South Burlington comeback, win 54-47
ESSEX, Vt. — Essex high school boys' basketball used a balanced scoring attack to take down South Burlington high school 54-47. Essex featured three different scorers in double digits, where senior Jacob Reyome led his squad with 16 points. South Burlington junior Tyler Bergmans led his squad with 15...
WCAX
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist Mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WCAX
Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display. The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year. Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including...
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network
Described as collaborative and empathetic, the health network’s new leader says he wants to be a regular presence on the ground. Read the story on VTDigger here: With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network.
smithmountainlake.com
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property
MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (WPTZ) -- Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the sanctuary,...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction in 2022
In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year. 5....
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
newportdispatch.com
Crash into Norwich river leads to DUI #2, warrant charges
NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested on a warrant following a crash in Norwich on Christmas Day. The single-vehicle crash into the river took place on River Road at around 12:25 p.m. Police say that Cody Hardy was operating a 2011 Ford Focus when he went...
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Tom Miller Road
PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
newportdispatch.com
One stabbed, one arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER – At least one person was reportedly hurt during a fight at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester this morning. The incident took place at 199 Manchester Street. According to witnesses, police worked to separate several individuals physically fighting and engaged verbally altercations at around 6:45 a.m.
