Middlebury, VT

WCAX

Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist Mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

WCAX Bloopers 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
BURLINGTON, VT
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi

If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Final weekend to catch Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final weekend for the Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights display. The 45-acre campus is decorated with about 250,000 individual LED lights, almost double the amount they displayed last year. Many of the museum’s structures and gardens are covered in multi-colored light arrangements, including...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Pets With Potential: Meet Fred

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72

Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
BURLINGTON, VT
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
newportdispatch.com

Crash into Norwich river leads to DUI #2, warrant charges

NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested on a warrant following a crash in Norwich on Christmas Day. The single-vehicle crash into the river took place on River Road at around 12:25 p.m. Police say that Cody Hardy was operating a 2011 Ford Focus when he went...
NORWICH, VT
suncommunitynews.com

New business opens on Tom Miller Road

PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

One stabbed, one arrested in Manchester

MANCHESTER – At least one person was reportedly hurt during a fight at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester this morning. The incident took place at 199 Manchester Street. According to witnesses, police worked to separate several individuals physically fighting and engaged verbally altercations at around 6:45 a.m.
MANCHESTER, VT

