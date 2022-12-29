Read full article on original website
Angels News: Top Halos Pitching Target Signs With Red Sox
All their top options have now signed with other teams.
Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
MLB Writer Offers Bold Prediction For Red Sox’s Alex Cora In 2023
The Boston Red Sox remain in full offseason mode, retooling after a dead-last finish in the American League East last season. However, this hasn’t stopped the premature 2023 season predictions from rolling in. And one about Red Sox manager Alex Cora is bold, to say the least. With 2022...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
NBC Sports
This detail about Eovaldi, Bogaerts exits is a bad look for Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox got caught in no-man's land at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and now they're paying the price. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tried to toe the line between buying and selling last summer, trading away popular catcher Christian Vazquez for a pair of prospects but then adding two veterans in Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer. The moves didn't make the Red Sox any better -- they tanked to a last-place finish in the American League East -- and also put them over MLB's luxury tax threshold.
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox have made another signing to their major league club. This time they are adding a 2x Cy Young winner and 3x All-Star. According to ESPN Baseball reporter Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees
The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Pulled Offer For Nathan Eovaldi After Spending Elsewhere
From the start of the offseason, fans clamored for the Boston Red Sox to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The organization appeared to have no intentions of doing so, at least once the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings commenced. "I think there was more than meets the eye with Eovaldi," MLB.com's...
FOX Sports
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign J.D. Martinez; Jake Reed Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced the signing of designated hitter J.D. Martinez on a one-year contract worth $10 million dollars for the 2023 season. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Jake Reed was designated for assignment. Martinez spent the past five seasons with the...
Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
