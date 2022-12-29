ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

303 Magazine’s Best of ’22: Music Edition

By Alex Kramer, Andrew Venegas, Carter Ferryman, Logan Sasser, Emma Jerry, Victoria Glidden, April Dawn
303magazine.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretdenver.com

The 10 Best Spots For Boozy And Bottomless Brunch In Denver

Unlimited Bloody Marys and Mimosas below. When you think of brunch what’s the next thing that comes to mind? Booze. And if the word bottomless is included then even better. Well good news. Denver has got a variety of delicious boozy and bottomless brunch spots for you to enjoy during the weekends. We’ve even featured a place that’s running specials all week long. Here are 10 of our favorites doing bottomless brunches all year long.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

10 Denver Spots For Your New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch

Whether you plan to ring in the New Year with 12 glasses of champagne or not, brunch the next day sounds like the perfect start to 2023. Check out these 10 spots in and around Denver for some bottomless bubbles or sweet and savory dishes. While this list doesn’t include...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

303 Magazine’s Favorite Restaurants & Bars of ’22

Every year, we foodies at 303 Magazine search for the crème de la crème and become regulars at many illustrious spots. Whether it was the chef’s creations that shocked our tastebuds or an atmosphere that made us feel right at home — each site deserves the utmost recognition. 2022 gave both new and old treasures the time to shine.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Ten Biggest Denver Media Stories of 2022

It was a tumultuous year for the Denver media scene. As documented in Westword's media archive, the last twelve months have been marked by tragic passings, including the death of beloved sportscaster Les Shapiro; courageous health battles, such as weather forecaster Kathy Sabine's very public fight against skin cancer; and enough comings and goings to leave the average news-and-information consumer feeling thoroughly confused.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
Westword

Social Equity Rules Proved the Remedy for This Denver Dispensary

The southeastern corner of Denver is low on retail cannabis, and a new dispensary at 1052 South Quebec Street is out to remedy that. Green Remedy opened in the Virginia Vale neighborhood on November 21. The family enterprise is owned by longtime Denver entrepreneur Curtis Washington, with his son, Jordan Brooks, overseeing the daily operations. Although Washington had leased one of his properties to a dispensary years ago, he'd never participated in Colorado's cannabis industry — but Jordan had.
DENVER, CO
kubcgold.com

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Grandpa's Stash

Smoking weed with your parents isn't the outlier it used to be: Half of them were getting high in secret before legalization. But with your grandparents? That takes levels of diplomacy that Henry Kissinger still dreams of. Go ahead, look it up. He's alive. Coming across Grandpa's old cough medicine...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
KDVR.com

Denver's minimum wage rising

How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City will be closed for months,...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy