Scout's Notebook: Evaluating Houston Cougars' Top Three Draft Prospects Live

Takeaways from the Draft Digest team following a scouting trip to evaluate Houston prospects Jarace Walker, Marcus Sasser and Terrance Arceneaux.

The Draft Digest team took on the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa on Wednesday night to get a closer look at the Houston Cougars and their three prospects that have a real chance to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. Houston took care of business against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, winning by a score of 89-50 on the night.

While the Cougars won by 39 points, it was an all-around team effort as no one player in this group had a true breakout game.

Jarace Walker: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Marcus Sasser: 12 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Terrance Arceneaux: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

With that in mind, there's quite a few takeaways from this contest that compliment the previous opinions on these three players. As such, the team gives their thoughts on some of the key questions surrounding these prospects.

What surprised you most about Walker watching him in person?

Nick Crain:

The way Walker is able to move for his size was super impressive up close. He was the biggest player on the floor a lot of the time, but flashed some pretty special lateral quickness. He’d get switched onto guards, then keep up with them on the perimeter and prohibit them from penetrating using his frame.

Derek Parker:

His size. He looks every bit of the 6-foot-8, 240-pounds he’s listed at. He is one of the more NBA-ready prospects physically we’ve seen in recent memory.

How do you think Walker’s game translates at the NBA level?

Nick Crain:

His size and versatility will allow him to do quite a bit at the next level. He’s a switchable defender that can guard at least three positions at a high level. Even if he never emerges as a major offensive threat, he does so many things that impact winning. His motor and nose for the ball always put him in the right place at the right time.

Derek Parker:

Without knowing much about his face-up game due to Houston’s system, I think he’ll still have a successful career purely as a lob-threat, spot-up shooter and versatile defender. Everything else will just be an added bonus.

What have we not seen from Walker this season that he’ll have more opportunity to flash at the next level?

Nick Crain:

I think the offensive upside is untapped at this point. For most of this particular game, Walker was posted up in the corners and wasn’t a focal point in the flow of the offense. He’s certainly not an elite self creator, but he’s a guy I could see surprising a lot of people with the ball in his hands more in the NBA. The opportunity just hasn’t been there much with the explosive backcourt Houston rolls out.

Derek Parker:

Most of all, his passing chops will be more on display at the NBA level, and he’ll likely be used more as a screener and pick-and-roll threat. Based on his high school tape, he’s also shown flashes of some creation that he’ll like have more opportunity to showcase in the spaced-out NBA.

What does Sasser need to do in order to receive first-round consideration?

Nick Crain:

It’s hard for Sasser to do much more offensively than he already has. We know he’s an explosive scorer that can fill it up from beyond the arc. He’s also a capable defender for his size. But that’s the thing, it’s hard for smaller guards to be highly impactful at the next level, which is why I still think he’s more of a second-round guy. In the right role in the perfect system, he could be a microwave off the bench, but it’s hard to see him being worth anything more than a late first-round selection.

Derek Parker:

I still think his passing and decision-making still needs some serious work. Sasser tested the waters last year and was told his play-making was something to work on. He can fill it up, but against Tulsa Wednesday he missed several easy reads and opted for questionable shot attempts.

At this point, do you think Arceneaux is ready to make the NBA jump this summer, or will he need to stick around Houston another year?

Nick Crain:

Every year we see freshman that don’t play much end up getting drafted. Sometimes these guys end up being steals because they’re a better fit for the NBA than college. The upside is absolutely there for Arceneaux, but on such a talented, experienced Cougars team, he doesn’t get to flash his potential often. If he does declare and has a good pre-draft process, he could absolutely go early in the second-round. However, if he comes back another year and plays a larger role, he’s the ideal riser that could go in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Derek Parker:

I wouldn’t at this point say he’s NBA-ready. There’s still a few players ahead of him even on the Houston bench in the rotation. And I think another year in Kelvin Sampson’s system will do him some good.

