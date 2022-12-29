ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Up For Auction

Mustang Cobra and Cobra R models have been fetching high prices at auctions over the last couple years. For example, a 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R with just 16 miles on the odometer sparked quite the bidding war last year, and prior to that, another example sold for quite a bit at Barrett-Jackson in 2019. Another 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra R is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, and this particular muscle machine has a unique story.
Aluminator-Powered 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback Up For Auction

For those looking for a brand new, turnkey powertrain option, Ford currently offers quite a few of them in its own catalog. Among its many compelling crate engine offerings, the naturally-aspirated Ford 5.2L V8 Aluminator is one of the more interesting choices, and as such, it has found its way into all sorts of rides over the years. The latest is this – a gorgeous 1969 Ford Mustang fastback that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, which blends the best of old school muscle with a new school powertrain and various other amenities.
High Mileage 2002 Ford Thunderbird Fetches $8K At Auction

After going away for a number of years, the Ford Thunderbird returned as a two-seat convertible like its forefather for an eleventh generation, and those cars, for various reasons, were driven sparingly. These days, we see lots of previous-gen Thunderbirds pop up for auction, including more than one rare James Bond 007 Edition, and even a barely-driven Neiman Marcus Edition a few months ago. However, all of those cars have one big thing in common – they’ve all been stored away and have previous few miles on the odometer. That certainly isn’t the case with this very interesting 2002 Ford Thunderbird that recently crossed the block at Bring a Trailer, however.
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It

If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
