This might be random, however, it is useful information. Here is how you can find out the age of your tire. You can find this arrangement of numbers on any tire. Just look at the last four digits. In this case 4 2 1 9. This means that this tire was manufactured in the 42nd week of 2019. Simple enough. While we are at it let's go over some basic tire safety to ensure you stay safe on the road.

