ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 392

Guest
1d ago

Being a mechanic it is actually a good idea to warm your car up in cold temperatures it warms up engine oil for better circulation to vital engine parts and it also helps your radiator to warm the water help witch is also vital to your engine life

Reply(27)
377
Get to work
1d ago

It doesn’t “waste” gas. I turned the mf on because I want to be warm when I get in my truck. It’s not a waste if I’m getting my desired outcome from its usage.

Reply(12)
242
Last Man Standing
1d ago

Considering who published this (WaPo) I would say it’s another liberal lie. Remember, everything WaPo releases is agenda driven and therefore suspect.

Reply(7)
181
Related
activenorcal.com

A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California

The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city

Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT
AccuWeather

Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California

An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is aiming directly at drought-stricken California and other parts of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The sizable storm will unleash heavy rain that will replenish reservoirs and raise the risk of flooding and will produce heavy snow in the mountains through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Simple’ Trump panned for asking ‘what happened to global warming’ after deadly Buffalo storm

Former President Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday to ask “Whatever happened to Global Warming?” in the aftermath of a devastating winter storm that has left 37 people dead in Western New York. Mr Trump, who is running for president again, has long denied the science of climate change and spewed misinformation about the danger it poses. His administration gutted envrionmental protections, favouring the concerns of oil and gas companies. The former president was, predictably, criticised for his take on the storm that dumped snow on the Buffalo area and affected travel throughout...
BUFFALO, NY
Reader's Digest

This Is Why You See Those Colored Balls Hanging on Power Lines

There’s something about driving that sets the mind wandering: considering your dinner plans, counting down the days to your next vacation or contemplating some interesting facts. For example, why do you see metal wrapped around trees? What’s the story behind colored circles on food packages? Why are there colored squares on toothpaste? And what are the balls on power lines?
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
KIXS FM 108

Here is How You Can Tell the Age of Your Tire

This might be random, however, it is useful information. Here is how you can find out the age of your tire. You can find this arrangement of numbers on any tire. Just look at the last four digits. In this case 4 2 1 9. This means that this tire was manufactured in the 42nd week of 2019. Simple enough. While we are at it let's go over some basic tire safety to ensure you stay safe on the road.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Here are all the new salary transparency laws going into effect in 2023

The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

165K+
Followers
37K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy