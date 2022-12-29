Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Everything you need to know about New Year’s Eve in Deadwood and the Silverado Franklin Hotel ball drop
DEADWOOD, S.D. – It might be hard to believe but 2022 is quickly coming to an end, and celebrations to ring in 2023 are on a number of businesses’ schedules. Deadwood has a number of businesses doing something special like the Franklin Hotel with its annual ball drop.
newscenter1.tv
Set up a tip-up: You might catch something great!
CUSTER, S.D. — If you’re not the rod and reel type, there are other options. Each angler can have up to four lines in the water during ice fishing, so if you’re actively fishing at one hole, you can have three other lines sitting in the water.
newscenter1.tv
Have you ever wondered what happens to the Christmas trees that don’t get sold?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Club for Boys has their Christmas tree sale, but they usually don’t sell all of them. This year, they started with 1,600 and were left with about 200 that didn’t have a home for the holidays. In Rapid city, you can bring your tree to the Fitzgerald Stadium of the landfill to be recycled, but make sure to remove all of the decorations first.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s Rapid City’s New Year’s holiday schedule
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City public offices and services will be making changes to their schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. City Offices: Because New Year’s Day is on Sunday, city offices will be closing Monday, January 2, when the holiday is federally observed. City...
newscenter1.tv
Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter
Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
From Betty White to Rowan Grace to the B-21, check out our Top Stories of 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This year was filled with a lot of amazing stories. From the huge snowstorm that rocked our state this month to Rapid City’s own Rowan Grace making it to the top ten on The Voice. Check out just some of our top-viewed stories. (12-31)...
newscenter1.tv
Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
kotatv.com
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Youth City Council gets $13,000 from Rapid City to attend National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C.
It was suggested and approved that the committee match Pennington County Commission up to $13,000 for expenses. Youth City Council members say that it’s an important experience. How many kids are going and how can they go?. There will be eight kids who can go to the Conference with...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police searching for Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for help to identify a robbery suspect. The Rapid City Police Department said a casino at 2730 W. Main Street was robbed at 2 a.m. on Dec. 24. A man entered the casino and demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
newscenter1.tv
Police keeping eyes out for drunk drivers over New Year’s weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For those heading out this weekend to enjoy the New Year’s festivities, the Rapid City Police Department is asking partygoers to make responsible decisions. Police said they realize alcohol and New Year’s go hand and hand, for that reason officers will be watching for impaired drivers. The department says with so many options to get home safely like taxis, ride-share services, and even limousines there is no reason to get behind the wheel intoxicated.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these tips to avoid “hidden holiday fees” for next Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As 2022 closes out, one local financial group is warning residents of what they refer to as “hidden fees” from holiday spending coming in the form of credit card interest. Founder of Kahler Financial Group Rick Kahler explains the reason for the added fees and how to prevent them in the future.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police need your help finding a missing girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking your help to locate a missing girl. 12-year-old Mya Eagle Hawk was reported missing Wednesday morning, December 28th. She was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweater,...
frcheraldstar.com
Hot Springs’ first medical marijuana dispensary to open later this month
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Forrest Fanning of Caputa, far right, said he and his business partner Erica Merchant and her husband Paul (also pictured) hope to have their medical marijuana dispensary open for business prior to Christmas. Their rented location is in the former Marty’s Tire building, which is now owned by McGas, Inc. Fanning said they will be utilizing the office space in the right half of the building for the cannabis business which will be called Dakota Kind. Also pictured is Fanning’s dog Lefty.
KEVN
Group claims Custer didn’t tell them of plan to put wastewater in French Creek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
