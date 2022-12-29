ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Care Is Expensive: 6 Ways to Save on Medical Care in 2023

Saving money is a popular New Year’s resolution. If you’re looking for ways to trim your budget in 2023, medical care is a good place to start. Health care spending in the U.S. hit $4.1 trillion — or $12,530 per person — in 2020 (the most recent data available), according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Types of Insulin Formulations for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: I want to discuss some of the different types of insulin formulations that are on the market because there are tons of options, which is amazing. We’ve come a long way from our older insulins, which didn’t have the best kinetic profiles and were a little bit harder to use. Natalie, can you tell us a little bit about some of the different types of insulin formulations that are available for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes?
Your FAQs Answered: When Lung Cancer Treatment Stops Working

Lung cancer is the type of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you develop lung cancer, your recommended treatment plan will depend partly on your specific diagnosis and overall health. It may include one or more of the following:. surgery.
Metformin for Atrial Fibrillation?

Metformin, the most popular blood sugar-lowering medicine in the world, seems to be turning out to be the Swiss Army knife of medications. In recent years, there have been reports that metformin appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, that it can help in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and that it might lower the risk of death from COVID-19 in people with type 2 diabetes. Now, a new study has determined that metformin might serve as a treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF, an irregular or rapid heartbeat).
Watch Out for Misleading College Financial Aid Letters, Feds Warn

In the spring, enticing financial aid letters from colleges will start arriving in high school seniors’ mailboxes. Unfortunately, most of them are misleading. The letters offering financial aid packages are supposed to help families who are making major financial decisions. But the vast majority of them are hiding the true cost of college, according to a newly released government report.
How the Spending Bill Congress Passed Affects Your Retirement

Big changes are set to roll out for retirement plans after the passage of key provisions collectively known as “Secure 2.0.”. New rules on 401(k) contributions, tax credits and other retirement-related benefits were tucked into a much larger 4,100-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill Congress and President Joe Biden approved Dec. 23.
The Top 10 Dear Penny Columns of 2022

Every week I count on you to send your thorniest money questions my way. And once again, you certainly delivered. Some themes from my inbox in 2022:. For the third consecutive year, the most commonly asked question was “Can I get my ex’s Social Security?”. The abysmal performance...
FDA Approves Twice-yearly HIV Treatment Sunlenca

On December 22, the Federal Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences’ Sunlenca (lenacapavir), offering hope for heavily treatment-experienced individuals. Via EDGE: Sunlenca, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, is indicated for people who are unable to maintain an undetectable viral load on their current antiretroviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations. This group includes long-term survivors who may have used early HIV drugs one at a time or in suboptimal combinations. This approval does not include first-time HIV treatment, but ongoing studies show Sunlenca also looks promising for that indication. “Today’s approval ushers in a new class of antiretroviral drugs that may help patients with HIV who have run out of treatment options,” Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in an agency press release. “The availability of new classes of antiretroviral medications may possibly help these patients live longer, healthier lives.”
The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

