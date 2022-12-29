Read full article on original website
Related
Health Care Is Expensive: 6 Ways to Save on Medical Care in 2023
Saving money is a popular New Year’s resolution. If you’re looking for ways to trim your budget in 2023, medical care is a good place to start. Health care spending in the U.S. hit $4.1 trillion — or $12,530 per person — in 2020 (the most recent data available), according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Savings Account Interest?
Many savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts have enjoyed sizable interest rate bumps in 2022 as the Federal Reserve edges the target federal funds range higher. Around this time last year, the best high-yield savings accounts earned an average of about 0.5% to 1%. As 2022 comes...
How Using Ozempic For Weight Loss Is Impacting Diabetes Patients
The use of Ozempic for weight loss is now affecting those with diabetes. Unfortunately, there are now a number of issues patients with the condition are facing.
KXLY
As the market for new weight loss drugs soars, people with diabetes pay the price
The drug that Jeremy Mitchell takes to manage his diabetes, Ozempic, has become a hot new weight loss fad, and now he’s having trouble finding it. Mitchell, 39, of El Dorado, Kansas, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2020. It runs in his family. His father, a double...
hcplive.com
Types of Insulin Formulations for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: I want to discuss some of the different types of insulin formulations that are on the market because there are tons of options, which is amazing. We’ve come a long way from our older insulins, which didn’t have the best kinetic profiles and were a little bit harder to use. Natalie, can you tell us a little bit about some of the different types of insulin formulations that are available for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes?
How to Get Cheap Diabetes Test Strips, Insulin and Supplies
Diabetes is a serious chronic illness that affects an estimated 37 million Americans. It’s also an expensive condition to manage. From insulin and test strips to blood glucose meters and needles, the out-of-pocket cost for diabetes supplies can add up to hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars each year.
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: When Lung Cancer Treatment Stops Working
Lung cancer is the type of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you develop lung cancer, your recommended treatment plan will depend partly on your specific diagnosis and overall health. It may include one or more of the following:. surgery.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin for Atrial Fibrillation?
Metformin, the most popular blood sugar-lowering medicine in the world, seems to be turning out to be the Swiss Army knife of medications. In recent years, there have been reports that metformin appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, that it can help in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and that it might lower the risk of death from COVID-19 in people with type 2 diabetes. Now, a new study has determined that metformin might serve as a treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF, an irregular or rapid heartbeat).
Watch Out for Misleading College Financial Aid Letters, Feds Warn
In the spring, enticing financial aid letters from colleges will start arriving in high school seniors’ mailboxes. Unfortunately, most of them are misleading. The letters offering financial aid packages are supposed to help families who are making major financial decisions. But the vast majority of them are hiding the true cost of college, according to a newly released government report.
How the Spending Bill Congress Passed Affects Your Retirement
Big changes are set to roll out for retirement plans after the passage of key provisions collectively known as “Secure 2.0.”. New rules on 401(k) contributions, tax credits and other retirement-related benefits were tucked into a much larger 4,100-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill Congress and President Joe Biden approved Dec. 23.
The Top 10 Dear Penny Columns of 2022
Every week I count on you to send your thorniest money questions my way. And once again, you certainly delivered. Some themes from my inbox in 2022:. For the third consecutive year, the most commonly asked question was “Can I get my ex’s Social Security?”. The abysmal performance...
back2stonewall.com
FDA Approves Twice-yearly HIV Treatment Sunlenca
On December 22, the Federal Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences’ Sunlenca (lenacapavir), offering hope for heavily treatment-experienced individuals. Via EDGE: Sunlenca, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, is indicated for people who are unable to maintain an undetectable viral load on their current antiretroviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations. This group includes long-term survivors who may have used early HIV drugs one at a time or in suboptimal combinations. This approval does not include first-time HIV treatment, but ongoing studies show Sunlenca also looks promising for that indication. “Today’s approval ushers in a new class of antiretroviral drugs that may help patients with HIV who have run out of treatment options,” Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in an agency press release. “The availability of new classes of antiretroviral medications may possibly help these patients live longer, healthier lives.”
The Penny Hoarder
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.https://thepennyhoarder.com
Comments / 0