York County, PA

Police looking for truck that allegedly hit, killed woman in York County

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

On Friday, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 37-year-old Kristi Why.

The coroner’s office said Why was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she fell and injured herself. Before she could get back up, the coroner’s office said, she was hit by a tractor-trailer that was exiting the off-ramp.

EMS came to the scene and attempted to revive Why, but she was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said the tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene after striking Why.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, the coroner’s office noted. Pennsylvania State Police said the tractor-trailer was described as a white trailer with unknown markings (pictured below), and they are attempting to identify the truck and/or truck company allegedly involved in the case.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x58EU_0jxYl7Os00
    Credit: PSP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CmTe_0jxYl7Os00
    Credit: PSP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrfAn_0jxYl7Os00
    Credit: PSP

Anyone with a dash camera who was in the area of Interstate 83 and Route 30 between 8:40 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 28, as well as anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact State Police in York at 717-428-1011.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled for the morning of Monday, Jan. 2.

Comments / 9

Jenna B
4d ago

how the hell can you hit anything without stopping??? let alone a human being smh this is triggering for me as 1/26/2018 I was also struck by a vehicle in FL while in the median and they never stopped for me either 😑😞 God help us !!!🙌 this world is becoming very very bad 😞 n people well they aren't empathetic at ALL ! PRAYERS GOING UP FOR HER FAMILY N FRIENDS 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
3
lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago

Tractor trailer driver probably didn't know he hit someone.

Reply
7
abc27 News

