Police looking for truck that allegedly hit, killed woman in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
On Friday, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 37-year-old Kristi Why.Close
The coroner’s office said Why was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she fell and injured herself. Before she could get back up, the coroner’s office said, she was hit by a tractor-trailer that was exiting the off-ramp.
EMS came to the scene and attempted to revive Why, but she was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the coroner’s office.
The coroner’s office said the tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene after striking Why.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, the coroner’s office noted. Pennsylvania State Police said the tractor-trailer was described as a white trailer with unknown markings (pictured below), and they are attempting to identify the truck and/or truck company allegedly involved in the case.
Anyone with a dash camera who was in the area of Interstate 83 and Route 30 between 8:40 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 28, as well as anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact State Police in York at 717-428-1011.
The coroner's office said an autopsy is scheduled for the morning of Monday, Jan. 2.
