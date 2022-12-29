ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 83

Trina Shivers
1d ago

It's a shame how people are just downing this woman when that man was wrong in the 1st place for having a loaded semi automatic unregistered gun in the car then proceeds to shoot someone tries to pay her & the witness off but he's innocent he didn't do anything wrong Smh Right is Right & Wrong is Wrong

Reply(13)
36
Glenn. JM
1d ago

You deserve, that win Megan, and every win thereafter. regardless of what you do you have your mother who's in heaven and the lord on your side no matter what you do you will prosper and be victorious.

Reply(3)
22
Natasha's Diary
1d ago

This is a case against her former record label, for those who didn't read. People tried to play her cause she was new and hot, now she is coming out on top like that degree taught her to. 👏 👏 👏

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
HipHopDX.com

1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Reacts To Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘I Hope I’m Next’

1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford has shared his reaction to Tory Lanez‘s guilty verdict in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s estranged label boss took to Instagram Live on Friday night (December 23), after a grand jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges levied against him in connection to her shooting and injury. In a clip of the Live session, Crawford seemingly responded to a commenter taunting him about his own ongoing legal battle with his one-time protégé.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments

Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial. “Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy