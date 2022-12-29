Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Coming to High Schools in TN: What Student Athletes and Their Parents Should Know

The following statements were issued in reference to Tennessee’s Death Penalty:. “Thank you, Governor Lee, for taking the time necessary to study this report’s findings before any executions move forward. This report only confirms that the lethal injection protocol in Tennessee is irreparably flawed. The TDOC’s failure to follow its own protocols, its reliance on shady compounding drug suppliers, as well as state attorneys’ misstatements to the court are the predictable results of a failed policy veiled in secrecy. The state’s unwillingness to carry out executions in the light of day reinforces our belief that we shouldn’t be carrying them out at all.” Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (TADP) Executive Director Stacy Rector.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO