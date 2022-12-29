Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Coming to High Schools in TN: What Student Athletes and Their Parents Should Know

Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee leads as “America at Its Best”
Governor’s office releases list of 2022 fiscal and social accomplishments and “America at Its Best” highlights. Nashville – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released 2022 “America at Its Best” highlights and accomplishments that have contributed to greater opportunity, security and freedom for all Tennesseans. “Tennessee...
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
Monday and Tuesday could see severe thunderstorms rumble from Oklahoma and Texas to Mississippi and Alabama.
Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
WBKO
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Lethal Injection Review Ordered by Gov. Lee
The following statements were issued in reference to Tennessee’s Death Penalty:. “Thank you, Governor Lee, for taking the time necessary to study this report’s findings before any executions move forward. This report only confirms that the lethal injection protocol in Tennessee is irreparably flawed. The TDOC’s failure to follow its own protocols, its reliance on shady compounding drug suppliers, as well as state attorneys’ misstatements to the court are the predictable results of a failed policy veiled in secrecy. The state’s unwillingness to carry out executions in the light of day reinforces our belief that we shouldn’t be carrying them out at all.” Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (TADP) Executive Director Stacy Rector.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
2022 TSWA All-State teams for fall sports
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) has started releasing its 2022 fall sports all-state teams. Here are the sports that have been released:. GK: Sophie Dawe, Houston, Sr. GK: Peyton Huber, Bearden, Sr. D: Liv Scott, Bearden, Jr. D: Nadia Johnson, Knoxville West, Jr. D: Reagan Tate, Hendersonville, Sr. MF:...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
WBBJ
List of new laws to take effect in Tennessee January 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The new year is bringing new opportunities to many Tennesseans. New laws are going into effect on January 1, 2023. One includes business savings for farmers. “It’s more, much more comprehensive, and anything that is used in the production of agricultural products in this state would...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
addictedtovacation.com
The 3 Best Aquariums In Tennessee!
Tennessee is a great state to travel through. Amongst the coolest activities to do in. While Tennessee is landlocked, there are still some pretty unique and fun aquariums available without taking a trip all the way to the Atlantic coast. Among the coolest are:. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
Multi-agency operation locates 12 at-risk or missing children in Tennessee
An operation aimed at finding at-risk children. A look inside how it works and how many kids it helped find.
mix929.com
New Laws Coming to Tennessee in 2023
As we prepare for a brand new year in a few days, we are also getting ready for some new laws here in Tennessee. The new laws cover things like medical records, subscription service cancellations, early retirement for emergency communications personnel and mail-order pharmaceuticals, as well as “DJ’s Law”, which puts in place new training for security guards including de-escalation techniques, safe restraint techniques, and emergency first aid/CPR training.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Comments / 7