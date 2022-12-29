Family's 'Domino's' Delivery Gone Wrong Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Is this real life?

Have you ever had a delivery order that went wrong? Even if you have, it’s probably not as bad as this one. TikTok content creator @ kk_fellows shares her recent Domino’s delivery experience. We hope we never see this happen to one of our delivery drivers.

Spoiler alert: The problem wasn’t with the food.

Oh, my goodness! This wasn’t what we were expecting to hear. The poor delivery girl, what a horrible day she had on the job. We have to be honest, hearing that the police were using the pizza tracker app to find the stolen vehicle had us laughing pretty hard. That’s a smart use of modern technology for sure. Move over On Star, The Domino’s Pizza Tracker has you covered. We wonder if they were able to recover her vehicle? It’s impressive to hear that she remained calm and we hope she’ll be able to look back and laugh at this experience at some point.

The audience wasn't surprised after learning the location of the event. Viewer @Helen Adair said, “once you said Baltimore, that was it for me. This probably happens every day in Baltimore.” And @ kk_fellows replied, “Yes, the cop said that as well, haha.” Yikes. Viewer @Lauren Newport commented, “You said Baltimore, and it immediately made sense.” We had no idea. Viewer @sokule29 said, “Here in San Francisco, this happens on a regular basis to ubereats/doordash/delivery drivers. Don't leave your car running if you aren't in it. Ever.” That is great advice.

This story is a great reminder to always take your keys when you exit your car. Even when you’re pumping gas, your keys should be in your pocket, so you don’t have to share a story like this one.