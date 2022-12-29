ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Family's 'Domino's' Delivery Gone Wrong Is the Stuff of Nightmares

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk54Q_0jxYkRXs00

Is this real life?

Have you ever had a delivery order that went wrong? Even if you have, it’s probably not as bad as this one. TikTok content creator @ kk_fellows shares her recent Domino’s delivery experience. We hope we never see this happen to one of our delivery drivers.

Spoiler alert: The problem wasn’t with the food.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Oh, my goodness! This wasn’t what we were expecting to hear. The poor delivery girl, what a horrible day she had on the job. We have to be honest, hearing that the police were using the pizza tracker app to find the stolen vehicle had us laughing pretty hard. That’s a smart use of modern technology for sure. Move over On Star, The Domino’s Pizza Tracker has you covered. We wonder if they were able to recover her vehicle? It’s impressive to hear that she remained calm and we hope she’ll be able to look back and laugh at this experience at some point.

The audience wasn't surprised after learning the location of the event. Viewer @Helen Adair said, “once you said Baltimore, that was it for me. This probably happens every day in Baltimore.” And @ kk_fellows replied, “Yes, the cop said that as well, haha.” Yikes. Viewer @Lauren Newport commented, “You said Baltimore, and it immediately made sense.” We had no idea. Viewer @sokule29 said, “Here in San Francisco, this happens on a regular basis to ubereats/doordash/delivery drivers. Don't leave your car running if you aren't in it. Ever.” That is great advice.

This story is a great reminder to always take your keys when you exit your car. Even when you’re pumping gas, your keys should be in your pocket, so you don’t have to share a story like this one.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
newsnationnow.com

Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral

(NewsNation) — Charles Sobhraj, also known as “The Serpent,” became a free man Dec. 24. He’s been accused of killing nearly two dozen tourists around Asia in the 1970s. A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he’ll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
Tyla

Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back

A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
506
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy