WWMT
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
WWMT
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
WWMT
Attorney General urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect personal data
LANSING, Mich. — Following a data breach at Hope College Dec. 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged current and former Hope College students who may have been impacted by the breach to take the necessary steps to protect their information from identity theft Wednesday. “While bad actors may have...
WWMT
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
WWMT
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
WWMT
$5,000 reward being offered for information on missing Portage mother Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Friday in finding Heather Kelley, a missing Portage mother of eight. Evidence suggest Kelley may be a victim of a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office. Investigation: Sheriff suspects foul play in case of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
WWMT
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
WWMT
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
WWMT
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
WWMT
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
WWMT
Search underway for suspects involved in string of Grand Rapids burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for three men involved in six attempted and successful burglaries that started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a liquor store, and another was a cannabis business, according to police. Grand...
WWMT
Kalamazoo ringing in 2023 with downtown New Year's Fest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the new year two short days away, Kalamazoo is gearing up to ring in 2023 with a downtown bash. New Year's Fest is a celebration showcasing performing arts in downtown Kalamazoo on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight. "It is a combination of...
WWMT
Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway
PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
WWMT
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
WWMT
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
WWMT
Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
