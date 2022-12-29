ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
NILES, MI
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo ringing in 2023 with downtown New Year's Fest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the new year two short days away, Kalamazoo is gearing up to ring in 2023 with a downtown bash. New Year's Fest is a celebration showcasing performing arts in downtown Kalamazoo on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight. "It is a combination of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway

PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

