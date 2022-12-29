ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alice M. Schulteis

Alice M. Schulteis (nee Kohl), formerly of Richfield, was called home to be with the lord on December 26, 2022 at Serenity Villa in Slinger at the age of 94. Alice was a faith-filled woman and a spiritual inspiration to all who loved her. Alice was born on November 30, 1928, to Joseph and Anna (nee Schmitt) Kohl. Alice attended St. Boniface grade school and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. She was united in marriage to Albert T. Schulteis on October 22, 1947, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Alice was ambitious and full of energy. Along with raising their five children, Alice also worked tirelessly alongside Albert on their family farm in Richfield and hauling milk. In addition, Alice and Albert owned vacation rentals (Memory Lane Cottages) on North Twin Lake in Conover. For 30 years they treated their guests like family, whether it was an afternoon of watersports or enjoying a cocktail overlooking the lake or snowmobiling in God’s country. Alice and Albert also enjoyed traveling abroad to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Ireland. Their travels also took them to Mexico, Florida, California and Branson, Missouri. Dancing was also something the inseparable couple enjoyed. Alice and Albert were known to tear up the dance floor, dancing the polka like no others. Some of Alice’s fondest memories were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great=grandchildren. Holidays were very important to Alice and she made sure there was an opportunity for all to gather.
RICHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charles Nathan Kenney

Charles “Chuck” Kenney, 81, of West Bend passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, from medical issues related to Parkinson’s disease. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Jeanne Edmonds Kenney; his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Christi (Dave); son-in law Peter; granddaughters Ashley, Katie, Haley, Meredith, Ava, Ella; grandsons Kyle and Ben; and his sister, Vera Abbott. Chuck’s daughter Jennifer preceded him in death as well as his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle (Weatherford) Kenney, and his other siblings Ronald, Harold, Paul and Carolyn.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)

Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week -- Snowy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing our Wisconsin Humane Society pet of the week, Snowy! The 9-year-old dog is up for adoption at the WHS Racine Campus. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eric Matthew Schroeder

April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
PALMYRA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down

We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

