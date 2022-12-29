Read full article on original website
CBS 58
2-month-old kitten named 'The Miz' up for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An adorable 2-month-old kitten named "The Miz" is up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Julia Johns from WHS also talked with us about new year's resolutions for pets. Learn more about how to adopt The Miz HERE.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
WBAY Green Bay
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice M. Schulteis
Alice M. Schulteis (nee Kohl), formerly of Richfield, was called home to be with the lord on December 26, 2022 at Serenity Villa in Slinger at the age of 94. Alice was a faith-filled woman and a spiritual inspiration to all who loved her. Alice was born on November 30, 1928, to Joseph and Anna (nee Schmitt) Kohl. Alice attended St. Boniface grade school and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. She was united in marriage to Albert T. Schulteis on October 22, 1947, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Alice was ambitious and full of energy. Along with raising their five children, Alice also worked tirelessly alongside Albert on their family farm in Richfield and hauling milk. In addition, Alice and Albert owned vacation rentals (Memory Lane Cottages) on North Twin Lake in Conover. For 30 years they treated their guests like family, whether it was an afternoon of watersports or enjoying a cocktail overlooking the lake or snowmobiling in God’s country. Alice and Albert also enjoyed traveling abroad to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Ireland. Their travels also took them to Mexico, Florida, California and Branson, Missouri. Dancing was also something the inseparable couple enjoyed. Alice and Albert were known to tear up the dance floor, dancing the polka like no others. Some of Alice’s fondest memories were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great=grandchildren. Holidays were very important to Alice and she made sure there was an opportunity for all to gather.
Pewaukee family grows by one thanks to open adoption
A Pewaukee family grew by one, thanks to a huge decision by perfect strangers. Open adoption is not for everyone, but it is growing in popularity.
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope
Sildian Torres, 27, was shot and killed near 29th and Greenfield as she drove to a Christmas Eve celebration at her mother's house. Torres' 7-year-old son was in the back seat at the time.
ABC7 Chicago
Family wants 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom over VR headset to stay in jail
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee family is speaking out after a 10-year-old boy killed his mother because she wouldn't give him a virtual reality headset. The family told ABC affiliate WISN-TV he was being treated for behavioral issues at the time. "We've been pretty much shaken, shaken to our core," said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Charles Nathan Kenney
Charles “Chuck” Kenney, 81, of West Bend passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, from medical issues related to Parkinson’s disease. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Jeanne Edmonds Kenney; his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Christi (Dave); son-in law Peter; granddaughters Ashley, Katie, Haley, Meredith, Ava, Ella; grandsons Kyle and Ben; and his sister, Vera Abbott. Chuck’s daughter Jennifer preceded him in death as well as his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle (Weatherford) Kenney, and his other siblings Ronald, Harold, Paul and Carolyn.
Woman dies in Sheboygan house fire; husband tried to save her
One person died after a porch caught fire and spread to the rest of the home in Sheboygan Thursday morning, fire dept. officials say.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year. Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)
Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
WISN
Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week -- Snowy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing our Wisconsin Humane Society pet of the week, Snowy! The 9-year-old dog is up for adoption at the WHS Racine Campus. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
WBAY Green Bay
Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down
We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
