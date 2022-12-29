ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons

A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly Stoll

Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
STURGEON BAY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Town wonders what to do with roadside deer carcasses

Officials take a wait and see approach after county decides to stop picking up dead animals in some areas. DEER CARCASSES like this one will no longer be picked up by Ozaukee County along roads in towns that do not contract with the Highway Department for road maintenance. Photo by Sam Arendt.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha

The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
WAUKESHA, WI

