FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Merle Norman Cosmetics moving out of West Bend, WI
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Merle Norman is on the move; after 8 years in downtown West Bend the shop at 138 N. Main Street is packing its cosmetics bag and relocating to Grafton. A sign on the door reads, “As most of you know...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year. Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the...
Milwaukee among most competitive rental markets in U.S.: Report
Milwaukee had one of the most competitive rental housing markets in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report from RentCafe.com.
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons
A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
wearegreenbay.com
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Waukesha house fire: 1 injured, Salvation Army helping family
One person was injured and a family is left homeless after their home caught fire in Waukesha Thursday night, according to the fire department.
ozaukeepress.com
Town wonders what to do with roadside deer carcasses
Officials take a wait and see approach after county decides to stop picking up dead animals in some areas. DEER CARCASSES like this one will no longer be picked up by Ozaukee County along roads in towns that do not contract with the Highway Department for road maintenance. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
