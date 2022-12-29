Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases
A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a "tripledemic" this holiday season. "In this holiday season, we have three problems. We have RSV, influenza and COVID-19. We never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services, told CBS News.The "tripledemic" is impacting Americans like the Schoenherr family in Wisconsin. All of them had the sniffles, but their 19-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, had it the worst."It started out as a cold and...
FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug
The FDA is fast-tracking the review for a new opioid overdose reversal drug that would be available over the counter.
Some have found some solutions to children's medication shortage
NEW YORK -- In the midst of what some are causing a "tripledemic" this holiday season, parents are having a hard time getting their hands on children's medicines. This comes amid a nationwide formula shortage, which caregivers say hasn't been fully resolved. CBS2 spoke Wednesday with those offering solutions.READ MORE: Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases amid "tripledemic" Head to a pharmacy for over-the-counter children's medicine, like Tylenol and Motrin, and you may come across empty shelves. "It's concerning. It's very concerning," said Carol Genova of Mountainside, New Jersey. Genova grabbed the last Tylenol at her local CVS...
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
It’s not just you. Everyone really is sick this holiday season as the U.S. battles a ‘worst in a decade’ flu and rising COVID cases
The winter COVID surge is only part of the problem, as the U.S. confronts a flu for the record books and a fierce resurgence of RSV, among other infections.
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Blood pressure medicine recalled because of presence of cancer-causing impurity
A Baltimore, Maryland, pharmaceutical company has recalled four lots of a medication for high blood pressure because testing has detected a higher than recommended level of a cancer-causing impurity. Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled Quinapril tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and...
The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss
Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
Thousands of prescription pills, jellies worth more than $865K, seized in Ohio
Authorities earlier this month seized three shipments containing thousands of pills and jelly laced with the active ingredient in Viagra, according to WHIO-TV and officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The shipments containing sildenafil were sent through the Port of Cincinnati, WHIO reported. Authorities said the illegally imported pill...
KGET 17
Flu vs. food poisoning: How to tell which one you have
(NEXSTAR) – While respiratory illnesses are getting a lot of attention right now (and for good reason), you may find yourself afflicted with a different issue: a stomach bug. Gastroenteritis – often called stomach flu – is very common, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with...
MedicalXpress
Can I give my kid expired Tylenol? A pediatrician's tips for the cold medicine shortage
A rush on Tylenol, Motrin, and their generic equivalents is making parents nervous. Pediatricians' offices and hospitals are overwhelmed with a surge of flu-like viruses that are taking a heavy toll on children. And now, the few medications that can help parents manage such illnesses at home are increasingly hard to find.
Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season
NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is decreasing in many parts of the U.S. after an alarmingly early and strong start to the season. The number of flu hospital admissions fell for the second week in a row, according to a national surveillance system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the percentage of doctor’s office visits due to fever and other flu-like symptoms has dropped for three weeks in a row.
Popculture
Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.
Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer
Pediatric poisonings from a street drug containing fentanyl and a powerful veterinary sedative called xylazine are on the rise. The combo is known on the street as "tranq," "anastesia de caballo" or "sleep cut" While many pediatric poisonings are accidental, some caregivers give the drug to a baby or toddler...
Parents are scrambling to find children's Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil as medicine shortages plague stores like Walgreens and CVS
Stores like CVS, Target, and Walgreens have all put limits on the amount of children's medications parents can buy at once due to the shortage.
Flu and RSV on the decline but Covid hospitalizations rise
Covid hospitalizations are rising in the United States, even as hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that, while flu is still spreading at high levels, virus activity is falling in "most areas." For the week ending Dec. 24, around 18,800 people were hospitalized with flu, down from around 20,700 hospitalizations the week prior.
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
