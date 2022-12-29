Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians fell Spartans
WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick. So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warhawks win wild one
TOWN OF MERTON — With their backs to the wall and time running out, things did not look great Thursday night for the host Arrowhead boys hockey team at the Mullett Ice Center. The Warhawks watched as longtime rival Homestead rallied for three unanswered goals to take a 3-1...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon falls in final minute
JANESVILLE — Janesville Craig’s gymnasium became an escape room Dec. 21. The host Cougars trailed Oconomowoc for the majority of their nonconference boys basketball game, but made their move in the closing minute and got away with a 51-47 victory. Senior Devon Becher’s three-point play provided the go-ahead...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Basketball Dumps Brookfield East
Marshfield defeated Brookfield in nonconference boys basketball, 58-18. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 9, Hinson 16, Neve 15, Meverden 2, Matis 2, Hanson 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lasers fall in Battle of the Titans
WALES — A loss would have been far from the end of the world for either team, as Wednesday’s nonconference matchup between Kettle Moraine and Notre Dame was a showcase, more than anything. And what a showcase it was, as two top-ranked, defending state champions with hopes of...
At least 10 cars broken into during Marquette basketball game, police say
Suspects broke into at least 10 vehicles parked near Fiserv Forum during Marquette's men's basketball game Tuesday night, police say.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dexter A. Badinger Jr.
Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
Wisconsin teen survives shark attack, goes on to win WIAA swimming title
In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work. All for the possibility of a huge roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael J. Cherveny, 74
Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nilus Lawrence Willkom, 96
Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1926, in Boyd to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944. Following high school, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). At the age of 15 he met Bernadette Dzienkowski. They were married on October 27, 1949, and were blessed with three children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arleen D. Wetzel, 95
Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan L. MacGregor
Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
radiomilwaukee.org
The top 7 Milwaukee locations we visited on ‘Urban Spelunking’ in 2022
Our podcast Urban Spelunking takes listeners to a noteworthy Milwaukee location every week. Sometimes it’s a mansion or church, sometimes it’s an old bar or warehouse, and sometimes we visit a demolition site making way for something new. But every week, OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo and I find a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Herman Frentzel
Thomas Herman Frentzel, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Christmas evening at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Married for 59 wonderful years to Nancy (Weaver) Frentzel. Beloved father to Bob (Jenny Dunn) Frentzel and Tom (Anne Cibula) Frentzel. Cherished “Buppa” to Katie, Kelly, Megan, Lilly, Hayden, Chloe and Phoebe. Brother to Herman Frentzel and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dog whisperer to Oliver and Eddie.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Larry Eugene Leskovsek
Aug. 7, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2022. Larry Eugene Leskovsek, age 76, sadly passed away on December 16, 2022. Larry was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1946, to William and Edith (nee Keilhofer) Leskovsek. Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Brigham) Green; his grandchildren, who were the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
