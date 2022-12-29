Read full article on original website
Charlotte Kay Jensen
Charlotte Kay Jensen, 71, of Lander, Wyoming was born on July 18, 1951 in Buffalo, Wyoming and died in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 25, 2022. Kays Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in the Lander Valley Baptist Church, 790 South 9th St, Lander, Wyoming at 11:00am.
Robert “Rob” Heckert
Robert “Rob” Heckert, 67, passed away on December 23, 2022 in Riverton at the Sage West Hospital, with his family by his side. Robert Heckert was born in Lusk, Nebraska to Burdette “Bud” and Iola Heckert on July 11, 1955. He went to school in multiple towns but for the most of his childhood he was in Pavillion, WY. He married Elaine Thompson on April 23, 1976. They had two sons, Jeremy Heckert, August 19, 1976 and Camden Heckert, July 21, 1981. He worked as a private contractor and heavy equipment operator for many years but spent most of his career in the oilfield and the mines. He ran his Aunt Sadie’s Bar in Bonneville for a year or so. There are many good memories in Bonneville, WY where he had Elaine raised their two sons. He enjoyed collecting rocks and loved the outdoors.
Melvin “Mel” Wolf
Melvin “Mel” Wolf, 77, of Riverton passed away on December 25, 2022, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverton Elks Club on January 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mel’s ashes were buried with his wife at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors.
Matthew “Matt” Kail Behan
Funeral services for Matthew “Matt” Kail Behan, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow.
Jean Kay Foutz
Jean Kay Foutz, “Granny” was born in Green Bay Wisconsin in October of 1943. Her family moved to Cheyenne when she was still young, where she would go through school and graduate. She twirled batons with the Majorettes, and marched in the Cheyenne Frontier Day Parade on multiple occasions. Her family owned a salvage yard, and she ran a seamstress service out of her home, where she met the love of her life, Chuck. Chuck was an Airman for the U.S. Air Force who was stationed at Warren Air Force Base. Jean and Chuck went on to get married in August of 1962. They had 3 sons, John, Tony, and Charlie. They moved to the Lander area in the late 1960’s. She owned quilting and sewing businesses, as she was a talented and avid quilter. She also worked as a rural postal carrier for many years. Jean was well known as the score keeper for the Old Timers Baseball League, now known as The Cowboy State League. She made uniform shirts for the Milford Kings, much like she did for her 3 sons during their youth. She continued quilting until a few weeks prior to her passing on December 24, 2022. We know that she is dancing her heart away with Chuck, just like they used to do at the state line.
Mary Ann Homec
Mary Ann Homec, 93, died in Lander, Wyoming on December 27, 2022. She was born February 26, 1929, in Crawford, Nebraska to Robert W Crail and Veata Mae (Hymer) Crail. Mrs. Homec graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School and was employed by many local businesses, beginning in her high school years. She began her career with American National Bank in Riverton in 1966 and held the position of Vice President and Auditor at the time of her retirement. Mary Ann was a member of Church of the Ascension in Hudson and Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends at the Lander Senior Citizens Center.
Cheryl K. Childers
Cheryl K. Childers, 73, of Lander Wyoming died in her home on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1949 to Kermit and Agnes Maristuen in Glasgow, Montana. She grew up in Malta, Montana and graduated from Malta High School. Cheryl met her husband, Jerry, of 49 years at a fiddlers contest and they were married a quick six weeks later. Most of her career was spent working as a cook, a dietary supervisor and helped with her husband’s manufacturing business. She and her husband raised their children in Sheridan and Lander, WY.
Photographers: Share the beauty of Fremont County
Flipping through the pages of The Ranger, Lander Journal, and Wind River News archives, it’s like a look through history. The newspaper years are bound into giant books with hallmark blue covers, and with the flip of a finger, you can flash forward or backward through time, marking fashion changes that billow or clench, almost smell the hairspray of the ‘80s. Births, deaths, the hopeful shine of youth – they are all forever cast in ink as a record of who we are.
K9 Officer Kye has passed in Shoshoni
It is with great sadness that the Shoshoni Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Kye. She was 13. According to the SPD, “Kye served as a K9 for Lander PD from 2011-2020 and the Shoshoni PD until her retirement on July 1, 2022. Kye was a dedicated and enthusiastic Canine Officer; but more importantly a lifelong partner to her handler, Sgt. Leafgreen. It is with great sadness we say goodbye; but forever appreciate her service.”
DUI Task Force to Focus on Impaired Driving Enforcement during New Year’s Holiday Weekend
The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the New Year’s holiday. The DUI Task Force would like to remind county residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired. “Fremont County law enforcement will be out in force this weekend,...
